Second Yacht in the Mangusta 104 REV Series Hits the Water

Italian yacht builder Mangusta Yachts announced that the second unit of the Mangusta 104 REV series, the entry-level of the Mangusta Maxi Open line, touched the water at the shipyard's facility in Viareggio.
The Mangusta 104 REV is a 32-meter (104-foot) motor yacht in the shipyard's iconic Maxi Open series. The vessel is the second unit to hit the water in Viareggio, with three more models expected to follow. Mangusta 104 REV combines comfort, functionality, and speed into one single package. Designed by Igor Lobanov, the yacht's exterior is defined by sleek lines that give it a dynamic appearance.
The sporty Mangusta 104 REV takes the classic design of Mangusta yachts and gives it a modern twist. The aggressive profile is complemented by wide glass surfaces that make the interior seamlessly blend with the exterior, creating an open space that can be enjoyed by both the passengers and the owners.
With a 7.1-meter (23.3-ft) beam, it has enough space on board to accommodate up to 10 guests in four cabins and a crew of four in two cabins. The owner's stateroom is located on the lower deck, and it boasts a spacious interior with a lounge area and a generous dressing.
According to Megayacht News, the vessel features a large door that connects the aft deck to the saloon, which opens fully to the outdoor areas. Passengers will be able to enjoy all the luxury amenities offered, including a bar on the flybridge and a large lounge on the foredeck.
This motor yacht will also deliver an impressive performance. Mangusta 104 REV gets its power from two MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines capable of producing 2,600 hp (1939kW) each. That's enough to make it "fly" across the water at a top speed of 35 knots (40 mph/ 65 kph) and cruise at 30 knots (34.5 mph/ 55.5 kph). At cruising speed, it can navigate for up to 426 miles (685 km).
