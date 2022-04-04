Canados’ New Gladiator 961 Speed Motor Yacht Enters Production

Italian shipyard Canados Yachts has officially begun construction of the new Gladiator 961 Speed, its first 29-meter (95-foot) vessel in the Gladiator range.
Designed for speed, the vessel has a sporty look with sharp lines that emphasize its dynamic profile. Canados has recently announced that it has already completed the hull, piping, and bulkhead on its new motor yacht.
With a 6.3-meter (20.6-ft) beam, Gladiator 961 Speed will have a generous flybridge and a lounging area on the foredeck. It will also feature a sun pad where guests can find the ultimate relaxation at sea.
At the stern, the yacht will offer an open area that overlooks the turquoise waters with enough room for dining and socializing. Its interior was drawn by renowned designer Cristiano Gatto. According to Yacht Harbour, Gladiator 961 Speed will accommodate up to eight guests in four staterooms. Every interior space was designed to offer passengers the utmost comfort.
Each room will be filled with natural light thanks to the large windows that surround the vessel. They will offer a private space wrapped in a neutral color palette with pops of color that highlight the furnishings.
Made for adventure-seekers, the vessel will be able to provide an impressive performance. The shipyard says its new 29-meter (95-foot) motor yacht will get its power from triple V12 MAN engines and JDM Surface Drives. That will allow it to achieve a top speed of more than 50 knots (57.5 mph/ 93 kph) and cruise at speeds between 30 and 43 knots (34.5 mph/ 55.5 kph and 49 mph/ 80 kph, respectively).
Canados hasn’t specified the range of its new yacht. However, more details are expected to follow as Gladiator 961 Speed moves closer to completion. The motor yacht is scheduled for delivery in early April next year. Once completed, it will be joined by three other Canados models slated to debut in 2023.
