Uldas Unveils 197 Ft Luxury Motor Yacht That Features Three Pools and a Helipad

Turkish studio Uldas has been designing luxury yachts for 20 years and has an impressive portfolio to flaunt. It's collaborated with some of the most reputable ship-building companies in the world and makes it the number one priority to focus on the tiniest details, both when it comes to exterior and interior elements. Its latest project is called Ada 60 Z and it is an extravagant floating mansion with three pools and a helipad.
Uldas Yacht Design recently shared on its Instagram some pics and a video of its new luxury motor yacht, as well as one of the first concept sketches for Ada 60 Z. The vessel looks grandiose and full of amenities that only big bucks can buy.
The motor yacht will most likely be built in Turkey by Ada Yacht Works and will offer 498 GT of interior space. It will measure 197 ft (60 m) in length and will feature a Grade A steel hull and an aluminum superstructure. As for its appearance, Ada 60 Z looks sleek and sporty, with sharp lines from bow to stern. Both its exterior and interior design are entrusted to Uldas.
Ada 60 Z will be equipped with two 1,300-hp engines and will be able to reach a top cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph/27 kph).
What makes this luxury motor yacht appealing are its generous outdoor spaces, with the Ada 60 Z featuring no less than three pools across its decks and a helipad on its upper deck. There’s an open, large beach club on the main deck that offers stunning panoramic views, and the feeling of spaciousness continues inside, where you can find a large saloon and dining area, with big windows, and a large bar.
Up to 12 guests can enjoy a cruise in style onboard Ada 60 Z, which offers six large and fully equipped staterooms. The luxury yacht is scheduled for launch in June 2025.
