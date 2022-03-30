252-Foot Lycka Superyacht Concept Opens Up to the Sea, Has Two Wide Fold-Down Balconies

This stunning superyacht is the result of a collaboration between Swedish design studio Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) and German yacht builder Nobiskrug. Featuring a modern, sleek exterior, the 252-foot (77-meter) vessel was designed as a floating oasis of relaxation.
The aptly named Lycka (which translates as "happiness" in Swedish) boasts a luxury Scandinavian-inspired décor with simple but elegant elements designed to evoke a "home away from home" feeling.
The generous interior features open, airy spaces filled with natural light. They also allow the inside to seamlessly connect to the outside. That's emphasized by the folding balconies on each side of the yacht that create mini terraces above the water. Moreover, these fold-down terraces come with glass windows and can serve as platforms, allowing guests to get closer to the water.
A spiral staircase encircles a lift that can be used to access Lycka's decks. To port is a well-equipped galley and pantry, while to starboard, passengers can enjoy a beautiful breakfast nook positioned right next to one of the fold-down balconies.
The 252-foot (77-meter) superyacht can accommodate up to 14 guests in six staterooms and a crew of 21 in ten double cabins. The full-beam owner's suite offers a spacious private space with a seating area and an ensuite with a generous dressing room.
On the bridge deck, there's a gym/spa area positioned aft of the wheelhouse, an office, dayhead, and a sky lounge. This is where the captain's quarters can be found as well. On the aft deck, Lycka has a lounging space and a bar, while the sun deck comes with a Jacuzzi surrounded by sun pads.
In terms of performance, Tillberg doesn't offer much information. The studio only revealed that the luxury superyacht will be fitted with "either diesel or hybrid propulsion."
Currently, Lycka is just a concept that lives through the form of renderings. However, Tillberg mentions that it's "ready to start construction as soon as she finds an owner."
The generous interior features open, airy spaces filled with natural light. They also allow the inside to seamlessly connect to the outside. That's emphasized by the folding balconies on each side of the yacht that create mini terraces above the water. Moreover, these fold-down terraces come with glass windows and can serve as platforms, allowing guests to get closer to the water.
A spiral staircase encircles a lift that can be used to access Lycka's decks. To port is a well-equipped galley and pantry, while to starboard, passengers can enjoy a beautiful breakfast nook positioned right next to one of the fold-down balconies.
The 252-foot (77-meter) superyacht can accommodate up to 14 guests in six staterooms and a crew of 21 in ten double cabins. The full-beam owner's suite offers a spacious private space with a seating area and an ensuite with a generous dressing room.
On the bridge deck, there's a gym/spa area positioned aft of the wheelhouse, an office, dayhead, and a sky lounge. This is where the captain's quarters can be found as well. On the aft deck, Lycka has a lounging space and a bar, while the sun deck comes with a Jacuzzi surrounded by sun pads.
In terms of performance, Tillberg doesn't offer much information. The studio only revealed that the luxury superyacht will be fitted with "either diesel or hybrid propulsion."
Currently, Lycka is just a concept that lives through the form of renderings. However, Tillberg mentions that it's "ready to start construction as soon as she finds an owner."