These Mind-Blowing Superyacht Concepts Are Pushing the Limits of What’s Possible

From a rocket-like vessel that combines extreme off-road adventures with scientific research and luxury, to a warship converted into a millionaire’s fantasy yacht, and a Sci-Fi vessel with an impossible shape, these three concepts are anything but boring.The Giant Half Star-Shaped Superyacht With a Radical Design
This alien ship that looks nothing like the kind of yachts we’re used to seeing was born from a challenge – Alex Malybaev, from the FIRMA branding agency, sketched an unusually-shaped superyacht, and Igor Lobanov, from Lobanov Design, set out to prove that it can be done. The concept was unveiled by Lobanov Design and BMT Nigel Gee in 2014. The idea was to show that modern architecture, car design, and even product design can, and do influence yacht design, but it needed to be less subtle.
You can imagine the amazing view from the Star’s top, where a special star-gazing platform would be set up. But, even more impressively, there would also be a submarine viewing deck. With four elevators needed to connect the decks, guests onboard would need some time to get to know every corner of this vast spaceship on water.
This futuristic superyacht was also designed to be agile, with an 18-knot top speed, and an azipod (gearless and steerable) diesel-electric propulsion system. Together with a “dynamic positioning system,” this would enable Star to rotate within its length, following the sun.The Spaceship-Inspired Explorer for Modern Adventures
Esquel is, at the same, a luxurious superyacht with exquisite taste, a bold explorer that’s ready for extreme adventures, and a scientific laboratory at sea. Oh, and it’s also better for the environment, with a diesel-electric propulsion system, and a balanced mix of 80% proven technologies with 20% emerging ones, in terms of construction, for a sustainable approach. This is the result of a collaboration between renowned luxury shipbuilder Oceanco, and the award-winning designer Timur Bozca.
Esquel is capable of carrying off-road vehicles and motorbikes, in addition to a helicopter, two submarines, and the standard tenders and water toys.
This yacht was designed in collaboration with exploration expert Pelorus, which is why off-road vehicles and a generous (230 square meters/2,475 square feet) tender garage were so important.
Besides the military appearance, artistic “globetrotter” interior, and wide range of water and land adventure vehicles, this superyacht concept also has a scientific side. Its versatile layout can include research laboratories, or even an onboard coral reef farm, to help coral reefs in danger of becoming extinct.
Unveiled at the Dubai International Boat Show, in 2019, this 345-footer (105 meters) proves that the latest sustainable technology can blend perfectly with off-road adventures and scientific exploration.The Aircraft Carrier Turned Into an Outrageous Luxury Yacht
This outstanding concept was born out of two ideas – on one hand, a Dutch visual production company envisioned a whimsical Swiss Army knife-like design, with swappable decks and, on the hand, a German entrepreneur wanted to save a reputable warship, in danger of being dismantled, and convert into an ultra-luxurious leisure vessel. The result of these two ideas was a one-of-a-kind ship that would go from a military past (and build) to high-end amenities for millionaires.
Udo Stern, who is part of a program called the Düsseldorf Initiative, was reportedly trying to get investors for the Noah Twins project, which would be implemented on a retired aircraft carrier from the French Navy. The 543-foot (165.5 meters) Foch, a Clemenceau class warship, certainly has enough space for Mitsi Studio’s flamboyant vision but is harder to obtain than we might think. Throughout the years, it was purchased by Brazil, then decommissioned, then acquired by a Turkish company.
The last we heard, Stern hadn’t succeeded in buying the ship yet, so it’s hard to say whether the beautiful Noah Twin concept will eventually come to life or not. Either way, a former aircraft carrier with a huge golf course/ski slope, and a landing strip for eVTOLs would be something worth experiencing.
