Damen Yachting Unveils Amels 80, Its Largest Limited Editions Luxury Superyacht

Damen Yachting has recently introduced Amels 80, the largest superyacht in the shipyard's Limited Editions range. With a generous interior volume and a design inspired by nature, the new 261-foot (80-meter) superyacht is nothing short of impressive.
Unveiled during an exclusive live event, the Amels 80 follows the style of previous Amels Limited Editions designs. Just like the recently launched Amels 60, the new 261-foot (80-meters) superyacht was designed by naval architect Espen Øino.
It has a contemporary look emphasized by an elegant profile. Sharp lines give it a dynamic feel and complement its timeless design. It features six decks and an impressive volume at 2,175 Gross Tonnage.
The yacht is packed with amenities. Its exterior blends seamlessly with its custom airy interior drawn by renowned studio Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design. Speaking of the interior, Amles 80 takes inspiration from nature. The rooms have a neutral material palette, and the décor features stained oak and walnut veneers, as well as natural stones and leathers.
It has a 2,153 sq ft (200 sq meter) sun deck with a circular jacuzzi positioned forward that is surrounded by sun pads. On the main deck, the yacht can accommodate up to 14 guests in seven staterooms, including the Owners stateroom, which has a private jacuzzi pool, a lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a sheltered aft dining space.
The stern platform is one of the most striking features of this superyacht. It opens into a large beach club that extends to the sea on three sides, and it has a glass ceiling that doubles as the bottom of a generous pool placed above. The beach club includes a spa with a gym, hammam, and sauna.
Since it's a luxury superyacht, it also has enough space for water toys. Amels 60 can house a 38-foot (11.5-meter) limousine tender and several jetskis.
In terms of performance, the vessel will navigate across the water at a top speed of 16.5 knots (19 mph/ 30.5 kph). The yacht will cruise at 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph) and cover distances of 5,754 miles (9,260).
Amels 80 is currently under construction in the Netherlands. Delivery of the luxury superyacht is expected to take place in 2025.
