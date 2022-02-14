Damen's 242-Foot Luxury Superyacht Avanti Leaves Its Shed

The Amels 242 Avanti has departed its shed in the Netherlands. Previously known as Project Shadow, the now completed Avanti has been successfully delivered to its owner.
The yacht is the sixth in the Amels 242 Limited Editions series by Damen Yachting. The news of Avanti's departure comes less than a year after its sale was announced. For the completion of this project, Moran Yacht & Ship represented the owner.
The vessel was customized according to the owners' specific preferences, and it features a stunning Ice Blue hull and luxurious custom interiors by Winch Design. The Avanti's sleek exterior was created by renowned designer Tim Heywood. Its well-balanced proportions and slender structure is complemented by the elegant lines on its bridge wing stations.
This superyacht measures 242 feet (74 meters) in length, and it has enough room to accommodate up to 12 guests across six cabins and 19 crew members in 10 cabins. The vessel is packed with high-end amenities across its four decks.
The owners will be staying in their dedicated Owners Deck with a forward-facing suite, which comes complete with his-and-hers bathrooms and dressings and a jacuzzi with spectacular views.
There are plenty of entertainment and relaxation areas for guests too. The most striking feature on the main deck is the swimming pool with counter-current jets for "lap" swimming. They'll also get to enjoy a wellness center and a large folding sea terrace located amidships.
As for the toys that can be stored onboard, the Avanti's helicopter deck has plenty of room for an aircraft. It also has a generous garage that can house three tenders and has enough space for two wave runners and a professional diving set-up.
The yacht is outfitted with an IMO Tier III power and propulsion system (it's the first built to IMO Tier III emission standards). The vessel can navigate across the sea at a top speed of 16.5 knots (19 mph/ 30.5 kph) and cover 5,754-mile (9,260-km) distances at 12.5 knots (14 mph/ 23 kph).
