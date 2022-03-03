Damen's First Amels 60 Luxury Superyacht Emerges From Its Shed

Damen Yachting has unveiled the first Amels 60 superyacht. In early March, the new vessel emerged from the build shed for the first time ahead of its official launch, treating the onlookers to a spectacular show.
The next generation Amels Limited Editions was introduced in 2019. The 60-meter (197-foot) luxury vessel arrived at the shipyard’s facility in Vlissingen last year in July for the outfitting phase. Since then, a team of craftsmen has been hard at work with turning the first hull of a new generation of Limited Editions into a stunning superyacht.
Onlookers were able to admire the stunning exterior design by Espen Øino as the Amels 60 made its way out of the dry dock. The geometric shapes and sleek lines stood out against the custom color scheme chosen by the owner.
As the light touched the paint scheme for the first time, the striking metallic Pebble Grey hull with Matterhorn White and Super Jet Black superstructure looked even more impressive.
“Her metallic hull is remarkable and it’s amazing to see how it works with the design, especially now that she is out in the daylight.? It’s not just the exceptional colour, it’s the way it changes with the light and angle,” added Project Manager Joppe Osté.
The vessel’s interior is just as spectacular. Drawn by Winch Design, the rooms mirror the geometric forms of the exterior, featuring asymmetric furniture. The areas evoke a “calm atmosphere and involuntary relaxation,” and the natural materials used add to the “home at the beach” vibe. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated onboard along with a crew of 12, plus a captain that will have his own private cabin.
The Amels 60 focuses on space, boasting a large sun deck, swim platform, and foldable Owners suite balcony. It can even house a nine-meter (30-ft) luxury tender on the foredeck. In terms of performance, the vessel uses hybrid power and propulsion technology to navigate at a top speed of 15.5 knots (18 mph/ 29 kph) and cruise at 13 knots (15 mph/ 24 kph) for up to 5,179 miles (8,334 km).
The Amels 60 luxury superyacht is expected to be delivered to its owners later this spring, after its official launch.
