This 197-Foot Luxury Superyacht Captures the Feel of a Relaxed Family Home at Sea

Dutch shipyard Damen Yachting is one of the world's most renowned luxury yacht builders. Over the years, Damen has been designing and constructing more than 100 Amels superyachts and continues to build incredible vessels that satisfy the customer's needs.
The new Amels is the first of five 197-foot (60-meter) models designed by world-famous naval architect Espen Øino. Commissioned by a repeat client, the next-generation Amels Limited Editions was introduced for the first time back in 2019.
The shipyard has moved quite fast with the development of the superyacht. The Amels 60 arrived last year, in July, at Damen's facility in Vlissingen for the outfitting phase. Since then, a dedicated team has worked to bring the first hull of a new series of Limited Editions to life.
And it's not just the exterior by Espen Øino that makes it a one-of-a-kind superyacht. The outside seamlessly blends with the outside thanks to the large windows and open spaces that surround the vessel. The owner of this first Amels 60 hull selected Winch Design to draw the unique interiors, which capture the "home at the beach" vibe.
The rooms feature warm tones, and the materials used nicely reflect the light. The team of designers wanted to make the custom interiors the ideal place for relaxation at sea. Stones and different types of wood were also used to produce distinctive and textured finishes.
To mirror the exterior, its interior design has a "subtle masculine edge" to it. Moreover, the asymmetric furniture placed in the rooms not only optimizes the available space but allows the natural motif to easily integrate with the geometric, angular exterior.
Passengers can access all of the Amels 60's decks via a spiraling staircase located at the center of the yacht. The windows mullions in the main salon appear to stretch through the deck to the Sky Lounge above. The continuous lines, along with the open spaces, give the interior an airy feel.
The Amels 60 also has a stunning beach club. There, passengers can get closer to the sea and enjoy stunning views since this area connects to the water's edge. Since it's a luxury superyacht, water toys must be included in the package. On the foredeck, the Amels 60 can house a 30-foot (9-meter) tender.
In terms of performance, the superyacht relies on hybrid power and propulsion technology to navigate across the sea. It can travel at 13 knots (15 mph/ 24 kph) for up to 5,179 miles (8,334 km), and it can reach a top speed of 15.5 knots (18 mph/ 29 kph).
The Amels 60 has recently emerged from its shed at the shipyard’s facility in the Netherlands, showing its stunning custom paint scheme. The luxury vessel it's expected to be delivered to its owners later this spring.
