Damen's Fourth Luxury SeaXplorer Is in the Works, Will Be a 200-Ft Yacht for All Seasons

11 Feb 2022, 10:35 UTC ·
Back in fall, Damen Yachting introduced us to its new SeaXplorer 60, a hybrid vessel for all seasons and the latest Ice Class build from its range of luxury expedition yachts. Now the shipyard is proudly celebrating the keel-laying of the 200 ft. ship.
The Netherlands-based design team and the Antalya production team got together to celebrate this first step in the construction of the new SeaXplorer 60. The yacht will have a length of 197 ft (60 m) and a range of 5,000 nautical miles (9,260 km) at a cruising speed of 11.5 knots (13 mph/21 kph). With hybrid power and propulsion, the ship will be able to reach a top speed of 14.5 knots (16.6 mph/26.7 kph).

Azure Yacht Design will handle its exterior design, while H2 Yacht Design will take care of the interior. The yacht, which will be the fourth SeaXplorer built by Damen, will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests and a crew of 17, captain included. It will have four decks and a total area of 20,000 sq ft (1,850 sq m).

Damen offers the SeaXplorer 60 in three configurations, to suit various preferences and serve multiple purposes. It will be available in an Ice Class configuration great for polar expeditions, it will be equipped for diving, submersible operations, and for “active lifestyles”. No matter which one you opt for, Damen’s SeaXplorer 60 is all about keeping you moving and on the go, rather than chilling inside. Its design is focused on offering great outside views and a pragmatic, simple, clean interior.

It can carry extensive provisions, helicopters, and various toys and tenders that are up to 34.4 ft (10.5 m) – long. Damen also boasts of the yacht's capability to provide full luxury service for up to 30 days without port call.

The SeaXplorer 60 will be available for delivery in the spring of 2024.

