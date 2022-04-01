5,600-Mile 1977 Honda CB550 Four Is a Classic Pearl Topped With Modern Bits and Pieces

Make sure you don’t forget to breathe as you admire this pristine head-turner, okay?
When classic UJMs (Universal Japanese Motorcycles) from the seventies are the topic of discussion, machines like the Kawasaki Z1 or Suzuki’s GS1000 will probably be the first specimens you think about. However, you’ve got to remember that pushing a smaller motorcycle to its absolute limit can be a lot more gratifying than riding a fast bike slowly, so large-displacement beasts may not be the ones you need after all.
Regardless of whether you’re looking to carve canyons or commute from A to B, we’d say something along the lines of this well-kept 1977 Honda CB550F should suit your needs just fine. The Japanese beauty comes equipped with a plethora of modern components installed under current ownership, and it shows less than 5,600 miles (9,000 km) on its analog counter.
As of last year, the creature received new spark plugs, an aftermarket battery, and grippy Duro tires, as well as fresh brake and throttle cables. Its center and side stands were powder-coated to keep things looking nice and tidy, while the brake master cylinder and caliper seals have all been replaced with youthful alternatives. Lastly, the CB550’s current owner proceeded to overhaul its carbs and rear drum brake for good measure.
Drawing power from an air-cooled 544cc inline-four engine with 50 ponies and 32 pound-feet (43 Nm) of twist on tap, the ‘77 MY relic is able to accomplish a respectable top speed of 102 mph (164 kph). When its 4.2-gallon (16-liter) fuel tank is filled to the brim, the two-wheeled fiend will tip the scales at just 454 pounds (206 kg).
Since we’ve now covered the essentials, we’ll cut to the chase and tell you that Honda’s vintage stunner is currently up for grabs at no reserve! If this piece of information happens to tickle your fancy, then make sure you visit the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website before April 3, as that’s when the online auction will end. At the moment, one would need about six grand to best the top bidder, who is offering $5,700 for this magnificent CB550F.
Regardless of whether you’re looking to carve canyons or commute from A to B, we’d say something along the lines of this well-kept 1977 Honda CB550F should suit your needs just fine. The Japanese beauty comes equipped with a plethora of modern components installed under current ownership, and it shows less than 5,600 miles (9,000 km) on its analog counter.
As of last year, the creature received new spark plugs, an aftermarket battery, and grippy Duro tires, as well as fresh brake and throttle cables. Its center and side stands were powder-coated to keep things looking nice and tidy, while the brake master cylinder and caliper seals have all been replaced with youthful alternatives. Lastly, the CB550’s current owner proceeded to overhaul its carbs and rear drum brake for good measure.
Drawing power from an air-cooled 544cc inline-four engine with 50 ponies and 32 pound-feet (43 Nm) of twist on tap, the ‘77 MY relic is able to accomplish a respectable top speed of 102 mph (164 kph). When its 4.2-gallon (16-liter) fuel tank is filled to the brim, the two-wheeled fiend will tip the scales at just 454 pounds (206 kg).
Since we’ve now covered the essentials, we’ll cut to the chase and tell you that Honda’s vintage stunner is currently up for grabs at no reserve! If this piece of information happens to tickle your fancy, then make sure you visit the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website before April 3, as that’s when the online auction will end. At the moment, one would need about six grand to best the top bidder, who is offering $5,700 for this magnificent CB550F.