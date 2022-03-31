This Low-Mile 2000 BMW K 1200 RS Is Almost Entirely Devoid of Any Blemishes

You won’t be stumbling upon such a tidy K 1200 RS on a daily basis, so you may want to consider the possibility of adopting this stunner.
The well-maintained BMW K 1200 RS you’re seeing here belongs to the 2000 model-year, and it’s heading to the auction block with a little over 2,400 miles (3,900 km) on the odometer. Behind the predator’s streamlined bodywork hides a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four engine, which is accompanied by a dry single-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission.
Featuring a Bosch Motronic ignition system, four valves per cylinder and a colossal displacement of 1,171cc, the fuel-injected powerhouse is good for up to 130 ponies in the region of 8,750 rpm. At a lower point on the rev range, a maximum torque output of 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) will be channeled to the bike’s rear 17-inch wheel via an enclosed driveshaft.
Before it eventually tops out at 155 mph (250 kph), the 2000 MY K 1200 RS will complete the quarter-mile run in a not-too-shabby 11.6 ticks of the stopwatch. Its powertrain componentry is placed inside a cast aluminum frame, sitting on Telelever forks with 35 mm (1.4 inches) stanchions at the front and a fully-adjustable Paralever suspension setup at the rear end.
Braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up north, along with a single 285 mm (11.2 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper down south. Motorrad’s gladiator has a fuel capacity of 5.5 gallons (21 liters), and it will tip the scales at 586 pounds (266 kg) before any vital fluids are added.
Since we’ve told you just about everything there is to know about this brutish Beemer, it is now time for us to cut to the chase. Bavaria’s sport-tourer will be listed on Bring a Trailer until Sunday afternoon (April 3), so you’ve got three more days to get in on the action at no reserve! For the time being, one would need around nine grand to secure this purchase, as the current bid is placed at $8,500.
