Old Jeep Wrangler TJ Looks Like a Shrunken Hummer H1 Thanks to Landrunner Body Kit

The second-generation Jeep Wrangler TJ was introduced back in 1996 at the Detroit Auto Show as more of an evolutionary update over its predecessor. Jeep did, however, make sure to infuse the TJ model with plenty of upgrades, such as a more modern suspension system (based on that of the Grand Cherokee).
The TJ also came with round headlights, which the world hadn’t seen on a “Wrangler” since the days of the CJ.
This one is a 2000 SE model, finished in Olive Drab with a black interior. It also boasts several modifications, so if it happens to be your cup of tea, then check out its Cars and Bids ad. Even Doug DeMuro got somewhat excited about this listing.
The first thing that stands out is the Landrunner body kit, which was introduced back in the early 2000s courtesy of the Landrunner Conversion Company. Their goal was to boost the Wrangler’s presence visually, while also making the off-roader more capable over difficult terrain. This is why Landrunner kits came with a wide range of options such as different bumpers, lift kits, winches, locking differentials and so on.
Visually, the kit simply adds a Humvee-style hood, wider fenders and running boards. Overall though, it makes for an interesting aesthetic – I can understand why some people might really like it.
Other mods on this Wrangler include a cold air intake, 3-inch spacer lift, Skyjacker Hydro 7000 shocks, a spare tire delete, a JVC Bluetooth radio inside, steel front bumper and a low-profile rear bumper to go with factory-standard goodies such as the Command-Trac 4WD system, air conditioning, removable hardtop, metal half-doors with removable windows, Dana axles and underbody skid plates.
As for what powers this Hummer-like Jeep, that would be a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit, factory rated at 120 hp and 140 lb-ft (190 Nm) of torque. While the ad doesn’t specify a dyno sheet, it’s possible this off-roader is now putting down a little more power than stock.
