Fresh Italian Beauty Ibiza 85 Turns Heads, Hits the Water Like a Bullet at 55 MPH

The highly-anticipated flagship of Austin Parker Yachts just hit the water, turning heads with its sleek silhouette and bold capabilities. Inside, it reveals the amenities of a typical luxury yacht with Italian DNA. Built for thrilling rides, Ibiza 85 combines the best of sport yachts with the desirable comfort of larger superyachts.
In collaboration with the acclaimed Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design studio, Austin Parker built a fully custom boat with what it claims to be an innovative layout. Announced last year, this is the first Ibiza 85 model to hit the water.
Despite its size of 85 feet (26 meters), it has enough space for five luxurious cabins, with their own bathrooms, plus separate accommodation for three crew members. There’s also a spacious kitchen, plus a hangar under the sundeck, where a tender can be kept.
But the most striking feature of the Ibiza 85 is the fluidity of the space between the salon and the cockpit, which can be closed with retractable side windows and a large glass door. Thanks to the electric controls with hydraulic movement, the space is turned into a “sedan,” the manufacturer says.
Guests also have access to a dining area with a central table that can easily seat ten, and a helm stations that can safely accommodate the pilot, the co-pilot, and two more people.
Safety is an important aspect, considering the force of this elegant sport yacht. Equipped with two MAN engines of the latest generation and of 2,000 HP each, the Ibiza 85 can cut through the waves at 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph).
But that’s not its limit. A thrill-seeking owner has the option of going for three of these powerful engines, which would turn the yacht into a real beast that can hit 48 knots (55 mph/88.8 kph). In addition to that, it’s equipped with a premium stabilizer, and advanced electronics.
The price of this fully custom yacht with Italian DNA wasn’t disclosed, but considering its high-class design and impressive performance, it was most likely just as dazzling as its first ride.
