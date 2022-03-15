David Beckham Spends Quality Time With Son Romeo on Board His Luxury Yacht, Seven

David Beckham couldn’t be more thrilled with his yacht purchase. Ever since taking delivery of it around Christmas, he’s been out sailing every chance he gets, and now his son, Romeo, joined him on board.
Besides welcoming a new, customized Maserati, in December, David Beckham also purchased a yacht. He’s generally not one to shove his wealth in your face, although he does have a $450 million net worth. That is combined with his wife's, former Spice Girls singer and designer Victoria Beckham.
But, every so often, we get a glimpse of his comfortable lifestyle, that might include custom cars, fun motorcycles, and, why not, even a yacht.
Last year, he took a trip to Italy to talk about the details of his Maserati MC20 supercar, and he stopped at the Ferretti shipyard in Forli, where he got a chance to see what options he had for a yacht.
Now, the 46-year-old former soccer player enjoyed a day out in the sun with his son, Romeo, 19. David tries as hard as he can to spend quality time with all his four children, and Romeo got a chance to enjoy himself on board the family yacht, Seven. The vessel bears the name after David’s former shirt number at Manchester United and the England national team, and, of course, his only daughter, Harper Seven.
The 19-year-old second-eldest Beckham child currently plays on Inter Miami CF’s reserve team, which is owned by his dad.
The two were pretty comfortable, in casual outfits, and were joined by family friend and sports agent Dave Gardner, 45.
Beckham dropped $6.6 million for his yacht Seven because he opted to customize it. It’s powered by two Diesel MTU engines that put out a total of 4,870 horsepower, taking it to a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/ 55.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph/ 47.3 kph). It has enough space for up to ten guests in five staterooms, just enough for their family and close friends.
And it looks like it’s exactly what Beckham needs for a quick sail over the weekend.
But, every so often, we get a glimpse of his comfortable lifestyle, that might include custom cars, fun motorcycles, and, why not, even a yacht.
Last year, he took a trip to Italy to talk about the details of his Maserati MC20 supercar, and he stopped at the Ferretti shipyard in Forli, where he got a chance to see what options he had for a yacht.
Now, the 46-year-old former soccer player enjoyed a day out in the sun with his son, Romeo, 19. David tries as hard as he can to spend quality time with all his four children, and Romeo got a chance to enjoy himself on board the family yacht, Seven. The vessel bears the name after David’s former shirt number at Manchester United and the England national team, and, of course, his only daughter, Harper Seven.
The 19-year-old second-eldest Beckham child currently plays on Inter Miami CF’s reserve team, which is owned by his dad.
The two were pretty comfortable, in casual outfits, and were joined by family friend and sports agent Dave Gardner, 45.
Beckham dropped $6.6 million for his yacht Seven because he opted to customize it. It’s powered by two Diesel MTU engines that put out a total of 4,870 horsepower, taking it to a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/ 55.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph/ 47.3 kph). It has enough space for up to ten guests in five staterooms, just enough for their family and close friends.
And it looks like it’s exactly what Beckham needs for a quick sail over the weekend.
David Beckham soaks up the sun with son Romeo, 19, on his £5million superyacht in Miamihttps://t.co/Jsnyl5U4aC— NewsfeedsMedia (@NewsfeedsMedia) March 14, 2022