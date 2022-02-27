David Beckham Sipping Rose on His Private Yacht Seven Is a Whole Weekend Mood

Not that this needed any more confirmation, but it must be nice to be very wealthy and, because of it, with the world at your fingertips. Former football star David Beckham is living proof of that, after treating himself to a brand new custom yacht as an early Christmas present.
Unlike most football stars these days, David Beckham is not exactly the kind who rubs your face in with his expensive possessions. He still owns and drives plenty of exclusive cars, and he recently took delivery of a brand new yacht, but most of the time, he would rather not be too showy about it on social media. Maybe that’s because he’s too busy actually enjoying himself with all these fancy motorized toys, the Daily Mail suggests.
Before Christmas last year, word got out that Becks had bought himself a new yacht from the Feretti Group, and that he had worked on customizing the boat to his liking and in accordance with his current lifestyle. In January this year, it was revealed that the boat was a Riva Argo flybridge yacht, which he named Seven, estimated at $6.6 million. That same month, Becks and the family took it out for its maiden voyage.
He’s been enjoying it ever since, in case you assumed his enthusiasm for it has died down. Just this weekend, Becks and two of his children with Victoria Beckham, and pal Dave Gardener went out onboard Seven in Miami, Florida. Paparazzi photos of Becks and Dave sipping rose on the upper deck are what you could describe as a whole weekend mood: the very picture of relaxation and pampering. If you ever dreamed of spending your weekends sailing once you retire, these photos can serve as extra motivation to save up – the Mail has them.
You will need to tighten the belt if the Riva Argo is your goal. Becks’ cost $6.6 million because of he opted to customize it, but a standard 93.5-foot (24.5-meter) double-decker is still pretty expensive. It matches the high price tag with outstanding performance: twin diesel MTU engines deliver a total output of 4,870 hp, a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph / 55.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph / 46.3 kph).
Accommodation on board is for eight passengers in four cabins, so it’s perfect for family outings and small parties.
Before Christmas last year, word got out that Becks had bought himself a new yacht from the Feretti Group, and that he had worked on customizing the boat to his liking and in accordance with his current lifestyle. In January this year, it was revealed that the boat was a Riva Argo flybridge yacht, which he named Seven, estimated at $6.6 million. That same month, Becks and the family took it out for its maiden voyage.
He’s been enjoying it ever since, in case you assumed his enthusiasm for it has died down. Just this weekend, Becks and two of his children with Victoria Beckham, and pal Dave Gardener went out onboard Seven in Miami, Florida. Paparazzi photos of Becks and Dave sipping rose on the upper deck are what you could describe as a whole weekend mood: the very picture of relaxation and pampering. If you ever dreamed of spending your weekends sailing once you retire, these photos can serve as extra motivation to save up – the Mail has them.
You will need to tighten the belt if the Riva Argo is your goal. Becks’ cost $6.6 million because of he opted to customize it, but a standard 93.5-foot (24.5-meter) double-decker is still pretty expensive. It matches the high price tag with outstanding performance: twin diesel MTU engines deliver a total output of 4,870 hp, a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph / 55.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph / 46.3 kph).
Accommodation on board is for eight passengers in four cabins, so it’s perfect for family outings and small parties.