Whitehaven’s Chance Sports Yacht Moves Closer to Delivery

Australian luxury yacht builder Whitehaven is expanding its fleet with the new 6800SY sports yacht, known as Chance. Following the completion of sea trials on the Gold Coast’s local waterways, the vessel is in the final stages of detailing getting delivered to its owners.
Chance is a 68-foot (21-meter) sports yacht that features a single-level, open-plan living and dining area, which makes the outside blend with the inside. This seamless transition is facilitated by the wraparound windows, which offer unrestricted views and let the natural light bathe the interior areas.
Speaking of the interior, the yacht can accommodate up to eight passengers. It has a well-balanced mix of amenities and pleasing aesthetics tailored to the customer’s taste. The owners, who manage a furniture importing business, were very specific about their vision during the one-year construction process.
“Chance is inspired by that original Whitehaven and is the next generation to benefit from new techniques, the input of the entire Whitehaven family, and of course, the personal vision of the owners,” said Whitehaven Group Director, Bruce Scott.
The custom yacht comes with an extended swim platform, an open-plan social saloon, and an expanded, fully-equipped galley. There are also many interesting elements in the design of Chance, which include a completely new seating configuration on the foredeck, a day head that can be accessed from the transom, and a brand-new hull window design.
The vessel is currently going through the last phases of its detailing at The Boat Works marine facility on the Gold Coast. In terms of its performance, Whitehaven hasn’t provided much detail. But we know that once it gets delivered to its Sydney-based owners at the end of February, the new 6800SY will offer unparalleled adventure.
First, the sports yacht will head to their home marina of Birkenhead. Then a winter of cruising in Sydney, followed by trips to Port Stephens, the Gold Coast, and finally three months of cruising the crystal blue waters of Whitsundays.
