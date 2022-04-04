Software Error Deactivates Mercedes-Benz EQS Overhead Control Panel, Recall Issued

Introduced for the 2022 model year with great pomp and circumstance on the German automaker’s first EV platform, the Mercedes EQS has been recalled a whopping six times in the United States. The field action we’re covering today concerns the overhead control panel, which may deactivate due to poorly written software supplied by Flextronics Automotive.
In March 2021, MBAG discovered this fault during a test drive. Mercedes implemented a plant action to update the software of all potentially affected vehicles that were still within the company’s reach. In parallel, the Stuttgart-based automaker launched an investigation into how the overhead control panel may affect safety and compliance in the event of a deactivation.
Come March 2022, the star-branded marque determined that a safety risk could not be ruled out even though no warranty complaints were reported. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, pressing the SOS button would not be registered by the communication module only in the case of manual initiation. First responders may not be guided to the vehicle, increasing response time.
The overhead control panel deactivates if an under voltage occurs and the battery disconnect activates. This condition is easily noticeable thanks to a warning message in the instrument cluster according to Mercedes-Benz.
Updated software rolled out sometime in August 2021, which pretty much confirms that Mercedes couldn’t care less about their “best or nothing” promise. Dealers have been informed of the recall on April 1st, whereas known customers will have to wait for notification letters until May 24th.
A grand total of eight vehicles are listed, EQS 450+ and EQS 580 vehicles produced between February 15th and March 20th last year. Obviously enough, dealers have been instructed to update the software to the latest version, which is dubbed A0009028182 according to the manufacturer.
The S-Class of electric vehicles, the EQS is a five-door liftback rather than a four-door sedan. Codenamed V297, the all-electric flagship is currently available from $102,310 for the 450+ and $125,900 for the 580 variant.
