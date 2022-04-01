2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 Sedan Has a Price in the U.S., It's More Affordable Than Expected

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the sportiest version of the all-electric luxury sedan EQS back in September 2021. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has advanced a lot since then, including by scaring customers in the UK with its price. Nevertheless, the electric rocket is heading to the U.S. soon and we’re glad to report the pricing is a lot more palatable than expected.
Arriving at the U.S. dealerships in late spring 2022, the AMG EQS 53 is offered with complimentary maintenance and free unlimited 30-minute DC-Fast Charging sessions with Electrify America for the first two years of ownership. The prices start at $148,550 including destination charges, significantly lower when compared to those in the UK or Germany.
On the U.S. market, it will be offered as Exclusive or Pinnacle trims, both of them featuring significant upgrades over the already generous standard equipment available in the AMG EQS. This includes the MBUX Hyperscreen with three displays merged seamlessly under a single 56-inch curved glass surface. The AMG EQS also comes standard with an augmented reality head-up display.
The Mercedes-AMG EQS is the first battery-electric production model based on the EQ architecture, coming with an output of 649 horsepower and sporty driving characteristics. Specify the optional AMG Performance package and the power is boosted to 751 hp, which is no small feat.
The dual-motor drivetrain includes the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel-drive system, which continuously distributes the drive torque between the front and rear-axle motors. The system is infinitely more accurate than a mechanical system, as the torque is checked 10,000 times per minute and adjusted if necessary.
The ride comfort is assured by the AMG Ride Control+ suspension based on the Airmatic air suspension with adaptive, electronically controlled adjustable damping. The rear-axle steering of up to 9-degrees also comes as standard. The chassis components are said to be improved to meet the special requirements of AMG customers.
