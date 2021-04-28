761-Horsepower Mercedes-AMG EQS Prototype Is Hunting for Porsche Taycans

Just weeks after the Mercedes-Benz EQS was unveiled as the flagship of an entire range of EQ models set to come out of Stuttgart in the following years, all of them built on a modular platform dedicated to EVs, Mercedes-AMG has already started testing its own version of the luxury sedan.
Not many details are known about the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQS yet, but the Germans have already let it slip that will have a total output of no less than 560 kW (761 PS).
Coincidentally, it is the same power achieved by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S in Overboost and Launch Control mode.
That said, the Taycan Turbo S ‘only’ achieves 460 kW (625 PS) during regular driving, so despite being a lot heavier, the Mercedes-AMG EQS might have the upper hand when it comes to the total output.
It’s not yet known if AMG engineers have simply replaced the two existing motors of the EQS with more powerful ones or if the model will feature a tri-motor setup to achieve that power, not unlike the Tesla Model S Plaid. Keep in mind Mercedes-AMG even has experience with a quad-motor setup from the short-lived SLS AMG Electric Drive, so anything is possible.
Either way, the Mercedes-AMG EQS is expected to go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in under 3 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating production Mercedes in history, albeit the upcoming GT 73 Four-door Coupe is likely to beat that record much sooner.
The model is likely to feature the same battery as the regular EQS, with usable energy content of 107.8 kWh, but its maximum range should drop well below the 770 km (478 miles) achieved by the most efficient EQS.
Even so, the size of the battery will be more than enough to beat the Porsche Taycan in range, if not when it comes to overall performance.
The model is expected to be launched officially sometime in the first half of 2022, which would be just in time for a revamped version of its Porsche nemesis to be unveiled as well.
Coincidentally, it is the same power achieved by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S in Overboost and Launch Control mode.
That said, the Taycan Turbo S ‘only’ achieves 460 kW (625 PS) during regular driving, so despite being a lot heavier, the Mercedes-AMG EQS might have the upper hand when it comes to the total output.
It’s not yet known if AMG engineers have simply replaced the two existing motors of the EQS with more powerful ones or if the model will feature a tri-motor setup to achieve that power, not unlike the Tesla Model S Plaid. Keep in mind Mercedes-AMG even has experience with a quad-motor setup from the short-lived SLS AMG Electric Drive, so anything is possible.
Either way, the Mercedes-AMG EQS is expected to go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in under 3 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating production Mercedes in history, albeit the upcoming GT 73 Four-door Coupe is likely to beat that record much sooner.
The model is likely to feature the same battery as the regular EQS, with usable energy content of 107.8 kWh, but its maximum range should drop well below the 770 km (478 miles) achieved by the most efficient EQS.
Even so, the size of the battery will be more than enough to beat the Porsche Taycan in range, if not when it comes to overall performance.
The model is expected to be launched officially sometime in the first half of 2022, which would be just in time for a revamped version of its Porsche nemesis to be unveiled as well.