Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Coming to the UK in April 2022, Priced From £154,995

UK buyers can begin placing their orders for the new Mercedes-AMG 53 4MATIC+ model, paying upwards of £154,995 ($206,000). First deliveries for this performance-oriented variant are expected sometime in April of 2022, with customers getting to choose between two model lines in the Night Edition and Touring.
Both feature four-wheel drive and a dual motor electric setup, producing 649 hp (658 ps) and 950 nm (700 lb-ft) of torque, which you can then bump to 751 hp (761 ps) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) with the optional AMG Performance package.
The 107.8 kWh battery is said to offer a range of up to 358 miles (WLTP) on a single charge, but it’s going to be way less if you’re flooring the throttle all the time, which you just might, seen as how this car will get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, before maxing out at 137 mph (220 kph). Again, with the AMG Performance package, you can cut that down even more, hitting 62 mph in 3.4 seconds, plus a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
In terms of specs, both model lines come standard with the Hyperscreen Package and the augmented reality head-up display, Nappa leather, the Burmester sound system, Parking package with Active Parking Assist and 360 camera, Driving Assistance Package Plus, AMG body kit, AMG steering wheel and some additional sporty interior accents and detailing.
The Night Edition adds 21-inch alloy wheels, a flat-bottom sports steering wheel, sports pedals and full leather upholstery. Meanwhile, the Touring offers 22-inch AMG multi-spoke alloys, Ambient Lighting and an available/optional Rear Luxury Lounge package, which adds exclusive Nappa leather for the seats, plus you get electrically adjustable rear seats, luxury head restraints in the rear, an MBUX rear tablet, neck and shoulder heating, climate control for the rear seats, a comfort rear armrest, wireless charging and more.
All EQS models sold in the UK come with a three-year Mercedes me Charge subscription, allowing access to a growing network of public chargers.
