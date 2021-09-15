Mercedes EQS Gets £99,995 Starting Price in UK, First Deliveries Expected Later This Year

5 2022 Mercedes EQS Looks Like the Starship Enterprise in First-Ever POV Footage

The fully electric Mercedes-Benz EQS is now officially for sale in the UK, with prices starting from £99,995 on-the-road ($138,320), which will land you the entry-level EQS 450+ AMG Line variant. First deliveries are expected to commence later this year. 9 photos AMG Line comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, AMG Line styling elements in high-gloss black and chrome, 4.5-degree rear-axle steering, a panoramic sunroof, full leather upholstery, heated seats both front and rear, a flat-bottom sports steering wheel in Nappa leather, a 12.3-inch driver display, the carmaker’s MBUX infotainment system with a 12.8-inch OLED central display and MBUX augmented navigation, plus the Driving Assistance Package.



Speaking of the AMG Line Premium spec, it adds 21-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels, Digital Light with Light Band, active ambient lighting, acoustic privacy glass, a 360-degree camera, Driving Assistance Plus and the carmaker’s Burmester surround sound system. AMG Line Premium models cost £7,000 ($9,683) more than AMG Line ones.



There’s a pattern here, by the way, because if you’re willing to spend another £7,000 , you can upgrade to the AMG Line Premium Plus specification, which comes with a head-up display, remote parking functionality and the gesture-controlled MBUX interior assistant.



That being said, EQS 450+ Luxury models cost just as much as AMG Line Premium ones, where instead of a sporty ambiance, you get a more classic style with regards to the interior: new Microcloud Artico upholstery, ship-deck wood trim, comfort seats with comfort headrests, heated steering wheel and 22-inch wheels.



Now, can you guess what costs £7,000 more than the Luxury trim? That would be the Exclusive Luxury specification with its multi-contour massage seats with climate control, air balance package and Nappa leather upholstery.



You can also get the optional Rear Luxury Lounge package on Exclusive Luxury models, which adds electrically adjustable rear seats with massage functions, comfort rear armrest with wireless smartphone charging and Android tablet, climate control for the rear seats, the Mercedes interior assistant, additional USB ports and adaptive interior lighting.



Powering the 329 hp (333 ps) Mercedes EQS 450+ is a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, allowing for a range of 453 miles (730 km) as per WLTP standards.

