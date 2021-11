Yes, Susie Wolff Can Drive in Heels, She Says at Mercedes-AMG EQS Event

AMG

EV

Former Brand Ambassador for Mercedes-Benz and wife of the man who is a shareholder at Mercedes-Petronas, Susie Wolff continues to show her loyalty to the three-pointed star company. She just attended an event promoting the newfrom Mercedes, the EQS model.The former racing driver complimented the brand for their choice in location, holding the AMG 4 Women event at Konig Gallery, in Berlin, Germany. She wrote: “Amazing location,” tagging the official hashtag “AMG4Women,” promoting the event.She also shared a video of the EV surrounded by a fluorescent red light, highlighting the AMG letters showing up on the front number plate. And she added a picture of her high heels next to the vehicle (you can check it out in the gallery) and cleared the air, adding the text: “Yes, I can drive in these heels.”Starting with 2021, Mercedes-AMG has introduced its first performance model. The entry-level variant is the Mercedes-AMG EQS 450+, which comes with 328 horsepower (333 ps), and an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.2 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited at 130 kph (209 mph).The top-of-the-range variant is the Mercedes-AMG EQS 580 4MATIC with 515 horsepower (523 ps), which sprints from a standstill to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.3 seconds and maxes out at 130 kph (209 mph).Just one day ago, Susie Wolff shared a video on her Instagram, talking about “racing for a better future, racing with purpose” within the COP26 world summit regarding climate change, putting an emphasis on diversity. She added that at ROCKiT Venturi Racing, they’re “1/3 female. We don't just talk the talk. We believe actions speak louder than words.”The former racing driver became Team Principal of Venturi Racing in Formula E after retiring from the sport in 2015. Her husband holds the same position (and he’s also one of the three shareholders) for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team since 2013. Talk about #PowerCouple.