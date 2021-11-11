Yes, Susie Wolff Can Drive in Heels, She Says at Mercedes-AMG EQS Event

You ever wondered if women can actually drive while wearing high heels? Susie Wolff has the answer for you: Yes, they can. She added several snaps of her shoes while showing Mercedes-AMG EQS's big wheels.
Former Brand Ambassador for Mercedes-Benz and wife of the man who is a shareholder at Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Susie Wolff continues to show her loyalty to the three-pointed star company. She just attended an event promoting the new EV from Mercedes, the EQS model.
The former racing driver complimented the brand for their choice in location, holding the AMG 4 Women event at Konig Gallery, in Berlin, Germany. She wrote: “Amazing location,” tagging the official hashtag “AMG4Women,” promoting the event.
She also shared a video of the EV surrounded by a fluorescent red light, highlighting the AMG letters showing up on the front number plate. And she added a picture of her high heels next to the vehicle (you can check it out in the gallery) and cleared the air, adding the text: “Yes, I can drive in these heels.”
Starting with 2021, Mercedes-AMG has introduced its first performance model. The entry-level variant is the Mercedes-AMG EQS 450+, which comes with 328 horsepower (333 ps), and an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.2 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited at 130 kph (209 mph).
The top-of-the-range variant is the Mercedes-AMG EQS 580 4MATIC with 515 horsepower (523 ps), which sprints from a standstill to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.3 seconds and maxes out at 130 kph (209 mph).
Just one day ago, Susie Wolff shared a video on her Instagram, talking about “racing for a better future, racing with purpose” within the COP26 world summit regarding climate change, putting an emphasis on diversity. She added that at ROCKiT Venturi Racing, they’re “1/3 female. We don't just talk the talk. We believe actions speak louder than words.”
The former racing driver became Team Principal of Venturi Racing in Formula E after retiring from the sport in 2015. Her husband holds the same position (and he’s also one of the three shareholders) for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team since 2013. Talk about #PowerCouple.
