New York Area Getting America’s Largest EV Fast Charging Hub, 200 Chargers on Deck

Despite the efforts being made by car companies and even governments to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles, the majority of customers are hanging back, waiting for two of the major problems to be solved: the availability of charging stations, and the still huge charging times.
In the case of the latter, not much seems to be happening, except for some faint calls for new battery types, and this week’s announcement by Ford that it is working on a new cable that should allow a full charge to hit the battery in as little time as ICE cars need to fill up their tanks.
When it comes to charging stations, plenty of organizations are in on it, trying to solve the problem, but they do seem to take their sweet time in rolling out enough locations for everybody to be pleased. But they're getting there.
If you happen to live in the New York area, then you should know that your city will be home to America’s largest electric vehicle charging hub, with 200 high-power fast chargers crammed in the same place.
The hub is located at Kearny Point Industrial Park, near the Port Newark-Elizabeth Marine Terminal. It is being put together by Power Edison and Hugo Neu Realty Management, and it is expected to feed electricity into “thousands of light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles daily,” but also marine vessels.
“By deploying hundreds of EV chargers at Kearny Point, we will significantly reduce GHGs to help mitigate climate change and improve air quality for disproportionately burdened environmental justice communities in the area,” said in a statement Wendy Neu, CEO of Hugo Neu Realty Management.
“Our innovative partnership with Power Edison is comprehensive in its approach to transforming this key location (located between the Hackensack and Passaic Rivers, off Route 9) into model beacons of clean, renewable energy / transportation, while growing local economies.”
At the time of writing, there is no info on when the location will be ready to receive EVs, or what the rates for using them will be.
When it comes to charging stations, plenty of organizations are in on it, trying to solve the problem, but they do seem to take their sweet time in rolling out enough locations for everybody to be pleased. But they're getting there.
If you happen to live in the New York area, then you should know that your city will be home to America’s largest electric vehicle charging hub, with 200 high-power fast chargers crammed in the same place.
The hub is located at Kearny Point Industrial Park, near the Port Newark-Elizabeth Marine Terminal. It is being put together by Power Edison and Hugo Neu Realty Management, and it is expected to feed electricity into “thousands of light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles daily,” but also marine vessels.
“By deploying hundreds of EV chargers at Kearny Point, we will significantly reduce GHGs to help mitigate climate change and improve air quality for disproportionately burdened environmental justice communities in the area,” said in a statement Wendy Neu, CEO of Hugo Neu Realty Management.
“Our innovative partnership with Power Edison is comprehensive in its approach to transforming this key location (located between the Hackensack and Passaic Rivers, off Route 9) into model beacons of clean, renewable energy / transportation, while growing local economies.”
At the time of writing, there is no info on when the location will be ready to receive EVs, or what the rates for using them will be.