Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 Reveals Its Secrets and Impresses With Drag Time Performance

Testing cars in California at this time of year is not unusual since it's a very sunny area, but it does have some rainy days, which didn't bother Mat Watson from carwow at all. After all, he's British, and he came across the pond to try the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ in California, bringing some clouds with him.
We don't know if Mat Watson from carwow couldn't find a Mercedes-AMG EQS in the UK, but he came on American soil to test this high-performance vehicle built by the Germans. Maybe he couldn't test the vehicle properly on the potholes and then tried to find some cracked roads in California. But he reckoned the car's qualities fitted with an adaptive air suspension.
But, just like many drivers, he tries to see how fast this beast can brake, and he manages a whopping 34 m (111.5 ft), which is quite impressive for a car weighing 2.7 tons (5,88 lbs). That result is achieved thanks to a six-piston caliper at the front fitted on carbon-ceramic 440 mm (17.3") disc brakes. Heck! My Mercedes-Benz has 17" alloys! But on this 2021 beast, fitted with the AMG Dynamic Plus Pack, the wheels are 22" in size, and their multi-spoke design covers the rotors, so you can't see them.
On paper, the EQS fitted with those performance options offers better performance than its non-optioned AMG version. That should translate into a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) time in 3.4 seconds instead of 3.8 seconds. In addition, the vehicle's two motors provide 761 hp and 1,020 Nm (752.3 lb-ft) of torque. With all these installed, together with the low-profile radials, the car could manage an incredible 3.16-second time on the regular tarmac. Sure, it is not the quickest to 60 car tested by the British YouTuber, and he said more things about the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53. If you want to find what, there's a link to a video below, and you know the drill.
Even though the EQS can't leave everyone behind in a drag race, it can surely beat some of its contenders in terms of brakes, luxury, and performance. On the price side of the story, though, you should expect something around 205,000 USD without taxes. Yes, it is pricier than a Tesla Model S Plaid, but, after all, it's an AMG fitted with all the bells and whistles.
