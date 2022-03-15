The 2022 Mercedes EQS' Tech Is Way Ahead of Its Time, It Might Be Too Much To Handle

They say too much of something is dangerous, but Mercedes-Benz believes an oversupply of in-car tech on its 2022 Mercedes EQS will attract more consumers. The German automaker's flagship fully electric car is so intelligent that its closest competition, including the Audi e-Tron GT, Porsche Taycan, and the Tesla Model S, have a couple of years to catch up.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS ticks all the boxes of the imaginary car of the future. In fictitious movies and books, the future vehicles can take commands, sense moods, have memory, and micro-manage tasks, among other things. The new Mercedes luxury sedan EV effortlessly does this and more.
While it doesn't look as appealing as the prototype, things get a little trippy when you get into the cabin. Just like Google uses algorithms to learn what you love to watch on YouTube, the EQS supposedly learns the driver's habits. It'll log this data and send reminders each time the driver changes a routine or forgets to do a regular task like make a call at a particular time of the day.
It might not be as comfortable as the S-Class it aims to replace, but it'll liven your mood with ambient lighting, refreshing in-cabin scents, massaged seats, and tranquil jingles to energize your day. If this is the future of luxury - Mercedes hit the bull's eye.
This car is interactive and engaging. It'll pose questions mid-cruise about comfortability, sense your mile range, recommend a suitable charge station, and even remind you to call a spouse.
While this can be very helpful, especially when remembering important dates and appointments, shutting these features needs deep digging into the menus.
Don't flutter with the menus. You'll never get it right on the first try - there's too much to control. Jakub and Yuri discovered a hack - voice commands (as long as you don't have a heavy accent).
That's not even close to a quarter of the tech capabilities of the 2022 EQS. It comes with 350 sensors. Yes, that many, to help all features from driver-assist to a favorable charging spot. It'll organize all user profiles using facial recognition software, matching them correctly with each user's preferred setting, from ambient lighting that glows and runs through the trims to in-car cabin scents they love.
But perhaps the most fascinating thing about the interior is the hyper screen. It's 377 square inches running from end to end. If you didn't know better, you'd think it's a single screen and not three.
The Mercedes EQS is a fantastic addition to the world of EVs. Its tech is way ahead of its time. But too much can be confusing.
With the kind of layers of tech, it's too intelligent for a manually controlled car but better suited for a driverless car.
While it doesn't look as appealing as the prototype, things get a little trippy when you get into the cabin. Just like Google uses algorithms to learn what you love to watch on YouTube, the EQS supposedly learns the driver's habits. It'll log this data and send reminders each time the driver changes a routine or forgets to do a regular task like make a call at a particular time of the day.
It might not be as comfortable as the S-Class it aims to replace, but it'll liven your mood with ambient lighting, refreshing in-cabin scents, massaged seats, and tranquil jingles to energize your day. If this is the future of luxury - Mercedes hit the bull's eye.
This car is interactive and engaging. It'll pose questions mid-cruise about comfortability, sense your mile range, recommend a suitable charge station, and even remind you to call a spouse.
While this can be very helpful, especially when remembering important dates and appointments, shutting these features needs deep digging into the menus.
Don't flutter with the menus. You'll never get it right on the first try - there's too much to control. Jakub and Yuri discovered a hack - voice commands (as long as you don't have a heavy accent).
That's not even close to a quarter of the tech capabilities of the 2022 EQS. It comes with 350 sensors. Yes, that many, to help all features from driver-assist to a favorable charging spot. It'll organize all user profiles using facial recognition software, matching them correctly with each user's preferred setting, from ambient lighting that glows and runs through the trims to in-car cabin scents they love.
But perhaps the most fascinating thing about the interior is the hyper screen. It's 377 square inches running from end to end. If you didn't know better, you'd think it's a single screen and not three.
The Mercedes EQS is a fantastic addition to the world of EVs. Its tech is way ahead of its time. But too much can be confusing.
With the kind of layers of tech, it's too intelligent for a manually controlled car but better suited for a driverless car.