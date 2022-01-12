There Are Some Strange Noises Coming From the EQS, and You Might Want to Hear Them

The guys from Throttle House are as nice as Canadians can be, and they reviewed the Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC around Los Angeles. The two of them tried to find out if this is the new standard for future luxury cars.
While some people are still joking around about climate change, facts are here and easy to see. For example, they noticed that the temperature around Los Angeles was the same as in Toronto at the time of recording their video this year. True, the sun was up in the sky, and the weather looked fine, but the thermometers showed the cold reality.
Switching to electric cars should be a better idea. Maybe this alone won't stop climate change, but it's a good step, especially when it led to the Mercedes-EQS 580. The Throttle House team, Thomas and James, found out that the EQS is not as quiet as a regular S-Class on the flat concrete highways around LA.
Sure, the car can stay in the middle of the lane and can change lanes if the driver engages the turn signal. Hopefully, this feature will make us see more cars blinking on the roads than before. But the EQS is unique in another way: by the sounds it makes. They think it sounds like the machines from "War of the Worlds," which we don't know if it's good or bad.
But there is a twist in the embedded video below when the two are bringing another luxury electric car to the party. Something built in the U.S., a car that can compete on equal technical terms with the EQS. We won't spoil the pleasure of finding which is the other car. Sure, maybe the EQS doesn't have the longest range on the market, yet it manages to get up to 340 miles (547 km).
From behind the wheel, the luxury feels like a well-tuned, twin-turbo V12 in terms of performance, albeit it's silent. Only the rolling tires on the road and the weird noises emitted through the premium sound system might bother the occupants. Yet, those are subtle. At $133,655, it better be worth the money and provides more than the S-Class, its ICE sibling and main competitor.
