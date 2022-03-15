Creator Eric Kripke, Jensen Ackles & Baby the Impala Have Supernatural Reunion at SXSW

During the 2022 South by Southwest (SXSW) panel, The Boys premiered the first teaser for its upcoming third season. But, besides that, actor Jensen Ackles had a mini-reunion with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, and Baby, the famous Chevy Impala from the show.
Jensen Ackles is to debut his Soldier Boy (the evil Captain America) in the upcoming third season of Prime Video’s series The Boys. The show, which will return on the streaming service on June 3, 2022, is previewed by a brand-new teaser.
With Imagine Dragons’ song “Bones” as a soundtrack, we get a glimpse of Ackles’ character right at the end of the teaser.
But the 2022 SXSW panel gave us more than just a look at his upcoming character. Because Ackles met up with Eric Kripke, the creator of both the beloved Supernatural series and The Boys, and the two posed with "Baby."
Baby is a 1967 Chevrolet Impala and Dean Winchester’s never-ending love. The show was The CW’s longest-running show, premiering in 2005 on The WB. It told the story of two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, who hunted supernatural creatures, including demons, angels, and even God. And they had an unpaid third main character always there for them: their father’s 1967 Chevrolet Impala.
In the series, Dean claimed "Baby" was powered by a 327 ci V8 Turbo-Fire engine, putting out 275 hp, which was not the most performant version of them all.
After the show ended in 2020, both stars, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, walked away with one of the Impalas used on set.
And now, Jensen shows he still drives it, casually leaning against one side of its hood while posing with Kripke. The Boys showrunner shared the picture on his Twitter account, writing: “Reunited and it feels so good.” In the background, there was a Ford van with Jensen's company, Family Business Beer Company's logo.
One thing is for sure, though, Ackles’ trunk is not filled with demon-hunting weapons. Or is it?
With Imagine Dragons’ song “Bones” as a soundtrack, we get a glimpse of Ackles’ character right at the end of the teaser.
But the 2022 SXSW panel gave us more than just a look at his upcoming character. Because Ackles met up with Eric Kripke, the creator of both the beloved Supernatural series and The Boys, and the two posed with "Baby."
Baby is a 1967 Chevrolet Impala and Dean Winchester’s never-ending love. The show was The CW’s longest-running show, premiering in 2005 on The WB. It told the story of two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, who hunted supernatural creatures, including demons, angels, and even God. And they had an unpaid third main character always there for them: their father’s 1967 Chevrolet Impala.
In the series, Dean claimed "Baby" was powered by a 327 ci V8 Turbo-Fire engine, putting out 275 hp, which was not the most performant version of them all.
After the show ended in 2020, both stars, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, walked away with one of the Impalas used on set.
And now, Jensen shows he still drives it, casually leaning against one side of its hood while posing with Kripke. The Boys showrunner shared the picture on his Twitter account, writing: “Reunited and it feels so good.” In the background, there was a Ford van with Jensen's company, Family Business Beer Company's logo.
One thing is for sure, though, Ackles’ trunk is not filled with demon-hunting weapons. Or is it?
Reunited and it feels so good.#SXSW @JensenAckles @TheFamilyBeer #Baby #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV #SoldierBoy @PrimeVideo @SPTV pic.twitter.com/bOz5XVmizK— Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) March 12, 2022