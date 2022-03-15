This Massive Junkyard Is Chevrolet Bel Air and Impala Heaven, All Rotting Away

The Bel Air and the Impala were two of Chevrolet's most popular nameplates in the 1950s and 1960s, respectively. GM built and sold millions of them and that's one of the reasons why many of them are still on the road today.
On the flip side, massive production numbers also mean that these classic cars have been abandoned in junkyards by the thousands. This is one of those car graveyards that includes several of them.
There's no info as to where this place is located, but it's huge and it's packed with vehicles from the 1940s to the 1960s. Most of them are of the Chevrolet variety and the amount of Bel Air models you'll see here is downright incredible.
Whoever owns this place must be a massive fan of the Tri-Five series, because only that could explain the fact that he hoarded more than 100 of them. And it seems he particularly favors the 1957, which is considered by many to be the most beautiful iteration of the Tri-Five Bel Air. As the guy who documents this junkyard puts it, this fellow bought every 1957 Chevy he could find.
It's difficult to keep track, but I think about 75% of the Tri-Fives you're about to see below are from the 1957 model year. And while the collection also includes 150s and 210s, most of them are full-fledged Bel Airs with all the bells and whistles that come with the badge.
But don't go thinking that all Bel Airs left to rot on this property are highly desirable Sport Coupe models. Nope, the hoard includes the more mundane two- and four-door sedans, as well as a few rarer four-door wagons, which were sold as the Beauville and Townsman depending on model year.
However, I haven't spotted any Bel Air convertibles or Nomad wagons. The latter is a truly rare gem of the Tri-Five lineup with fewer than 23,000 units built from 1955 to 1957. That's less than 0.5% of all Tri-Five production.
The Impala, yet another iconic Chevy nameplate from the past, is also well represented in this junkyard. I think I counted at least 30 of them, but there could be more. The rare, first-gen model is missing, but you'll see examples from each generation from 1960 to 1970, including a few desirable SS versions.
But this collection goes well beyond Bowtie-badged classics. It also includes a few Ford Mustangs and F-150 trucks, as well as a wide variety of pickups and vans from other brands. I also spotted a couple of International Scouts as well as a pair of Edsels.
Unfortunately, all these cars are rotting away exposed to the elements, and it's safe to say that only a few of them will manage to avoid their sad fates soon. As I said, there's not a lot of info on this junkyard, but the owner is looking to sell some cars. And you'll find out more about that in the video below.
