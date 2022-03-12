1958 Chevrolet Impala 348 4-Barrel Doesn’t Care About Gas Prices, Totally Restorable

1958 was the year when the Impala nameplate officially came to be, with Chevrolet introducing it exclusively as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air.
Just like the main model, the Impala was supposed to offer both economical engines and more powerful choices that didn’t necessarily care about fuel efficiency.
The base engine, which pretty much turned the Impala into a genuine grocery-getter, was the Blue Flame six-cylinder with just 145 horsepower.
And now, this is where all the fun started. Customers who wanted more power could first and foremost go for the base V8, which in 1958 came in the form of a 283 (4.7-liter). This engine was available with either a two- or four-barrel carburetor producing 185 or 230 horsepower, respectively. Chevrolet also offered the 283 with Ram Jet fuel injection, with the power output increased to 250 horsepower.
The crème de la crème in 1958 was the big-block Turbo Thrust, which was available in multiple configurations. When fitted with a four-barrel carburetor, it was able to produce 250 horsepower, while the Super Turbo-Thrust came with three four-barrel carburetors and was rated at 280 horsepower.
An upgraded unit called Special Turbo-Thrust sported a larger four-barrel carburetor for a total output of 305 horsepower, while the top unit was called Special Super Turbo-Trust and generated 315 horsepower.
The 1958 Impala that someone is selling on Craigslist comes with a 348 (5.7-liter) 4-barrel as well, but we have no idea if the engine is starting or not. However, the transmission is missing, and this makes perfect sense given it’s a project car that has most likely been sitting for a long time.
Equipped with power steering and power brakes from the factory, this ’58 Impala is 99 percent complete, the owner explains. The paint has already been removed, and it looks like the rust shouldn’t be a big concern, though you should just go check out the car in person anyway.
The seller expects to get $23,500 for this Impala.
The base engine, which pretty much turned the Impala into a genuine grocery-getter, was the Blue Flame six-cylinder with just 145 horsepower.
And now, this is where all the fun started. Customers who wanted more power could first and foremost go for the base V8, which in 1958 came in the form of a 283 (4.7-liter). This engine was available with either a two- or four-barrel carburetor producing 185 or 230 horsepower, respectively. Chevrolet also offered the 283 with Ram Jet fuel injection, with the power output increased to 250 horsepower.
The crème de la crème in 1958 was the big-block Turbo Thrust, which was available in multiple configurations. When fitted with a four-barrel carburetor, it was able to produce 250 horsepower, while the Super Turbo-Thrust came with three four-barrel carburetors and was rated at 280 horsepower.
An upgraded unit called Special Turbo-Thrust sported a larger four-barrel carburetor for a total output of 305 horsepower, while the top unit was called Special Super Turbo-Trust and generated 315 horsepower.
The 1958 Impala that someone is selling on Craigslist comes with a 348 (5.7-liter) 4-barrel as well, but we have no idea if the engine is starting or not. However, the transmission is missing, and this makes perfect sense given it’s a project car that has most likely been sitting for a long time.
Equipped with power steering and power brakes from the factory, this ’58 Impala is 99 percent complete, the owner explains. The paint has already been removed, and it looks like the rust shouldn’t be a big concern, though you should just go check out the car in person anyway.
The seller expects to get $23,500 for this Impala.