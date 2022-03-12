1965 Impala Parked in 1974 Was Born With a Small Block, Upgraded to a Big Block, No Engine

In addition to the base six-cylinder and the already-famous 283 (4.7-liter) V8, the 1965 Impala was also offered with more powerful choices, including a 327 (5.3-liter) small block in two power versions.
Both equipped with a four-barrel carburetor, they developed 250 and 300 horsepower, eventually becoming one of the most popular choices for this model year.
However, the 1965 Impala could also be ordered with a big-block engine under the hood.
The first of them was the 409 (6.7-liter), which in 1965 was available with either 340 or 400 horsepower. However, this powerplant option was ditched in February when Chevrolet introduced the all-new 396 (6.5-liter) with 325 and 375 horsepower.
According to its owner, this 1965 Chevrolet Impala was born with a small-block engine under the hood, so in theory, it was fitted from the factory with the aforementioned 327. However, the car was eventually upgraded to a big-block unit, though no information on the displacement has been provided.
But after seeing the daylight with a small block under the hood and then getting upgraded to a big-block powerplant, the Impala still comes without an engine.
Most likely, the big block made its way to another Impala, especially as this 1965 Chevy has been sitting for decades. The owner explains on Craigslist the car was parked back in 1974, and despite spending so many years in hiding, it still comes with zero rust.
Hoping for a full restoration, this Impala needs a new interior, as everything in the cabin looks to be in a super-rough condition.
It remains to be seen if this 1965 model ends up finding a new owner, but the seller doesn’t seem to be willing to let it go for less than $11,000. The vehicle is currently parked in Klamath Falls, Oregon if someone wants to see it in person.
However, the 1965 Impala could also be ordered with a big-block engine under the hood.
The first of them was the 409 (6.7-liter), which in 1965 was available with either 340 or 400 horsepower. However, this powerplant option was ditched in February when Chevrolet introduced the all-new 396 (6.5-liter) with 325 and 375 horsepower.
According to its owner, this 1965 Chevrolet Impala was born with a small-block engine under the hood, so in theory, it was fitted from the factory with the aforementioned 327. However, the car was eventually upgraded to a big-block unit, though no information on the displacement has been provided.
But after seeing the daylight with a small block under the hood and then getting upgraded to a big-block powerplant, the Impala still comes without an engine.
Most likely, the big block made its way to another Impala, especially as this 1965 Chevy has been sitting for decades. The owner explains on Craigslist the car was parked back in 1974, and despite spending so many years in hiding, it still comes with zero rust.
Hoping for a full restoration, this Impala needs a new interior, as everything in the cabin looks to be in a super-rough condition.
It remains to be seen if this 1965 model ends up finding a new owner, but the seller doesn’t seem to be willing to let it go for less than $11,000. The vehicle is currently parked in Klamath Falls, Oregon if someone wants to see it in person.