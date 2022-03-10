1963 Chevrolet Impala Survivor Flexes Original Big-Block, Spotless Barn Find

The V8 lineup of the 1963 Impala started with the base 283 (4.7-liter), but on the other hand, customers could choose from an impressive lineup of options too.
The 327 (5.3-liter) small-block was available with either 250 or 300 horsepower, and it eventually became one of the most popular engines for this model year.
But the icing on the cake in 1963 was the Turbo-Fire 409 (6.7-liter) big-block, which was available with three power levels, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
A 409 is also installed on this Impala, and according to eBay seller retrorelicsfl, the engine is the same unit that was fitted by Chevrolet before the car left the factory.
Described as a “true barn find” (though no specifics on this front have been provided), the Impala is almost entirely original, as the only aftermarket parts are the ignition and the air conditioning system. The paint is no longer the one that was sprayed in the factory, but it looks spotless, nonetheless.
Without a doubt, this is a perfect 10 example of the 1963 Impala, and the owner says they invested over $85,000 to bring it to the condition you can admire in the photos.
The full documentation continues to be available, and of course, everything works perfectly. The engine is in a mint shape as well, so in theory, this Impala can be easily driven home by a new owner.
But on the other hand, it likely won’t be easy to convince your wife to buy the car. This is because this Impala can’t come cheap given its overall condition. The seller expects to get some $70,000 for it, but the Make Offer button is also enabled if someone else has another deal in mind.
It remains to be seen if this Impala finds a new home, but without a doubt, it’s one of the most impressive 1963 examples we’ve seen lately.
