Custom 1967 Pontiac Firebird Is a Car Magazine Celebrity, Hides 1966 Impala Muscle

Pontiac Firebird itself is already a legend, but someone on eBay says they have something that’s as unique as it is nostalgic to those who grew up in California.
This custom 1967 Firebird is a project that came to life back in the ‘70s, and eBay seller motoxer007 says the one who made it all happen was one of their friends.
Powered by a 1966 Impala 283 (4.7-liter) V8 after the original 400 was blown, this Firebird ended up becoming quite a legend on the streets of Southern California.
“If you grew up cruising Van Nuys Blvd in Southern California, this car should be really familiar as it was always there Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday nights. I would say it's one of the most well-known cars from the San Fernando Valley back then,” the seller explains on eBay.
Parked for no less than 35 years after it failed to pass the inspection, the Firebird is now hoping to get a second chance and eventually return to the road if someone is brave enough to overhaul it.
While it has already received minor tweaks here and there, it goes without saying this custom Firebird is going to need more than that.
Its condition clearly requires more than just basic TLC, but the good news is the engine still starts and runs, so in theory, making it road-worthy may not be as difficult as you could be tempted to believe at a quick inspection.
With a rare custom-made panel, 1968 Corvette rear bumpers, and 1965 Thunderbird taillights, this Firebird is also a celebrity that made its way to the cover of Car Craft magazine back in May 1978. The seller says they also have a copy of the magazine, and it goes with the car.
Still parked in California, this Firebird has caught the attention of plenty of people online, so the bidding already exceeds $10,000. The reserve, however, is yet to be unlocked.
