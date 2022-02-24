1-Of-87 1969 Pontiac Firebird Convertible 400 HO Is Simply a Perfect Time Capsule

Pontiac didn’t produce too many Firebirds equipped with the 400 HO engine for the model year 1969, and needless to say, the convertible accounted for an even small share of these numbers.
A total of 723 coupes ended up being fitted with this particular model, out of which 476 of them used a manual transmission. 247 were equipped with an automatic gearbox.
When it comes to convertibles, the numbers make them a Firebird you can rarely find these days. Only 87 units were born with a manual transmission, and 57 others rolled off the assembly lines with an automatic unit.
The Firebird convertible you’re looking at right here is one of the 87 models that left the factory with a 400 HO engine paired with a manual transmission. But what’s more impressive is its current condition.
As you can figure out yourselves by just browsing the photos in the gallery, this Firebird is a perfect 10 with everything in beautiful shape. It’s a time capsule that’s impossible to find these days, especially given it comes with full PHS documentation and the owner’s manual.
It’s not difficult to guess the Firebird runs and drives like new, and the Palladium Silver paint is shining like on a car manufactured in 2022. The folks over at Napoli Classics, the garage in charge of finding a new owner for this Firebird, didn’t say anything about a potential restoration this car might have received, so we’re going to assume it’s an all-original model that has never been molested or touched in any way.
All of these obviously make the Firebird a very expensive model, which pretty much makes sense not only because it comes in such a good shape but also thanks to how rare it is. This Firebird can be yours today for $85,000, and some other offers might apparently be considered as well.
