Red Flag Alert: This Unknown Stately Limo Has a CGI Slammed Widebody Credo Now

Just in case the design does not look familiar from under the feisty digital attire, this was once an unsuspecting Hongqi H9. A China-born full-size limousine with stately looks and big ambitions.
Most likely, both the brand name and the model are virtually unheard of in regions like North America or Europe (except Norway). Still, founded back in 1959 by China’s FAW Group, the Hongqi luxury car brand is the country’s oldest passenger car marque.
Oh, and the name means “red flag,” a direct reference to its original use that was exclusively dedicated to high-ranking government officials of China’s communist leadership. So, does anyone feel surprised now that its H9 flagship, a full-size sedan designed to fight off the Mercedes-Benz S-Class among others, looks decidedly stately?
The interesting thing is that one can also find the Hongqi H9 limousine in places like Dubai. There, it would be much easier to imagine it looking like this. Alas, this is only the sporty figment of the imagination of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media. He recently chose to abandon his traditional quest of “Touring the world!” like on many other occasions, to play with this high-end sedan.
Now, the H9 looks ready to either hit the affluent parts of the United Arab Emirates or even join the JDM car customization scene. Although few people (even in Japan, where Hongqi has an official importer) would even recognize the brand, let alone the model, it adheres to all the mighty principles that would make it worthy of any tuning aficionado’s full attention.
Those include the thoroughly slammed attitude, along with the mesmerizing two-tone paintjob. Naturally, the low riding stance is doubled by a set of deep-dish aftermarket wheels that carry a remarkably interesting mesh-like glossy finish. Additionally, there is also an outlandish widebody aerodynamic kit to keep them company.
One thing of note. Something also needs to be done with the meager OEM powertrains for this idea to be complete.
