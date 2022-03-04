autoevolution
Audi e-tron GT Avant Is Dying for an RS Variant As All-Quiet Alternative to the V8 Model

4 Mar 2022, 07:42 UTC ·
Electric vehicles come in pretty much all shapes and sizes, with most manufacturers having at least one such product in their lineup. Like it or not, they will soon become the norm, assuming that our world won’t come to an end in light of the recent global events.
But hey, let’s take a short break from all of that and remind ourselves about the thing that unites us here, with focus on the Audi e-tron GT, which has just been turned into a sexy wagon, and it has SugarDesign_1 to thank for it.

By taking the normal e-tron GT, extending its roofline, and giving it a tailgate, inspired by the A6 Avant, the rendering artist has inevitably come up with a five-door version of the electric sedan. The model looks ready to hit the road, and we truly hope that it will someday, preferably in the RS configuration, which is punchier and more agile.

Coming up with a real e-tron GT Avant shouldn’t be too difficult as, after all, the sedan shares its platform with the Porsche Taycan, and its slightly more exotic cousin is offered in the Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo versions too. The latter body style, with its jacked-up design, and plastic cladding, would make even more sense over at Audi, as it would add the Allroad suffix.

Just in case you needed a reminder of how much power you are looking at, here it is: up to 637 hp on overboost in the RS e-tron GT, which allows it to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in a jaw-dropping 3.1 seconds. Recharging its battery from 5 to 80% is a process that takes only 22.5 minutes, according to Audi, via a DC connection. The non-RS variant enjoys up to 522 hp and is 0.8 seconds slower to 60 mph. The EPA-estimated driving range on a full charge is 238 miles (383 km) in the e-tron GT and 232 miles (373 km) in the RS e-tron GT.

