Android Auto 7.4 Might Completely Fix a Widespread Glitch

The rollout of Android Auto 7.4 started earlier this week, and given Google hasn’t provided a changelog to let users know what’s new, everybody has to figure out this information on their own.
And the best way to do this is to simply install the new version of Android Auto and then try to figure out if there’s something new in there or any of the reported bugs have been resolved.
As it turns out, Android Auto 7.4 doesn’t come with any new feature, but on the other hand, it does resolve a widespread problem encountered by users who moved to Android 12.
After the update to the new operating system version released by Google, a significant number of users ended up no longer getting text notifications on Android Auto. The glitch was reported on Google’s forums, and while the company acknowledged it and started working on a fix, no official patch has been released so far.
On other hand, based on reports posted this week, there’s a chance Android Auto 7.4 resolves the text notification bug on devices running Android 12.
Of course, this is yet to be confirmed given Google hasn’t shared a changelog, and as far as the company is concerned, the investigation is still underway. But users who originally encountered the broken notifications on Android Auto claim everything returned to normal after installing Android Auto 7.4 on their devices.
The rollout of this new version of Android Auto is currently underway, so it’s just a matter of days until everybody receives it from the Google Play Store.
On the other hand, if you don’t want to wait anymore, the easiest way to go is to just download the APK installer and then deploy it on your device manually.
We’re still waiting for confirmation this notification problem has indeed been resolved, so let us know in the comment section if the glitch is gone for you too.
