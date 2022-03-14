1968 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Original V8 Muscle, in the Same Family for Over 35 Years

Just like its 1967 sibling, the 1968 Impala was offered as standard with a 250 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower.
However, while the 1967 Impala could be ordered with a 283 (4.7-liter) as the base V8, its successor introduced an all-new engine specifically to replace this configuration. It was a 307 (5.0-liter) V8 that didn’t necessarily have the power to make the Impala a rocket on wheels, but which still served its purpose right.
The Impala someone has recently published on Craigslist is also powered by this new 307, though on the other hand, we know very little about it.
For example, while there’s a very good chance it’s the original unit, we have no clue if it’s starting or not.
On the other hand, you really shouldn’t be too surprised if the engine is already locked up from sitting. This Impala looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time waiting for a full restoration, but it’s pretty clear this project has never been started.
The seller explains on Craigslist that this Impala has been part of the same family for over 35 years, but once again, no information has been offered on how exactly it’s been stored and whether any big parts are missing or not.
What we do know is the car is entirely original except for the rims, and even the air conditioning system is still there.
Without a doubt, a 1968 Impala that’s still fully original isn’t necessarily easy to find, but it’s not a secret the 307 isn’t exactly everybody’s cup of tea.
However, the car is totally worth a full restoration, despite the high price the seller is trying to obtain on Craigslist. The vehicle won’t go unless someone is willing to pay $15,000, and given its current condition and the lack of information, a visual inspection is a must-have for any potential buyer.
The car is parked in Pleasanton, close to San Antonio.
