2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Comes With 377 Square Inches of MBUX Screen Real-Estate

Calling the EQS for what it is—the S-Class of electric vehicles—is simple. Just take a look at the saga of teasers coming from the official media channels of Mercedes-Benz, and the case is easily settled. And, since we’re already taking an unhindered official look at the luxurious and tech-savvy cockpit, we should be wondering what else is left to discover come April 15th.
No worries, we’re pretty sure the flagship brand of Daimler AG will come up with something to fill in the official presentation time next month. Meanwhile, let’s check out what’s going on inside the cabin, which is the place where most owners will spend a vast majority of their time.
Of course, Mercedes-Benz would very much like to have no one call this an S-Class with an electric powertrain. Case in point, if anyone thought the interior of the latest generation of the traditional luxury sedan was something else, just take a look at the EQS’ dashboard and know that it was just an appetizer for the MBUX Hyperscreen era.
We’ve already been given lots of hints about the capabilities of the EQS—such as the possible 108-kWh battery pack, among other details—so it’s time to (re)focus on the interior, which has already been teased on its own. Now, all bets are off with weeks to spare before the official world premiere.
Naturally, the main attraction for anyone with a weakness for the latest available technology will be the driver’s seat. Only that with Mercedes’ new MBUX Hyperscreen, you can also sit casually on the passenger side and still play with most of the screens.
That’s because with the new infotainment system, there’s a distortion-free (glass is curved in 3D at 650 degrees Celsius/1,202 Fahrenheit) assembly of multiple displays spanning no less than 141 cm (55.5 inches) across the EV's width. As per Mercedes’ own measurements, the perceived curved screen area equates to 2432.11 sq. cm. (377 square inches).
By the way, Mercedes is not giving away the MBUX Hyperscreen across the board, as the company indicates there will be an entry-level model with a slightly less fancy arrangement (they’ve shared glimpses of the base version in the gallery as well).
But no worries, because there are still more niceties to be had, such as the No.6 Mood Linen (newly created fragrance for EQS), the HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter from the Energizing Air Control that eliminates 99.65% of particles in the cabin, or the 15-speaker (710 watts) Burmester surround sound system.
Of course, Mercedes-Benz would very much like to have no one call this an S-Class with an electric powertrain. Case in point, if anyone thought the interior of the latest generation of the traditional luxury sedan was something else, just take a look at the EQS’ dashboard and know that it was just an appetizer for the MBUX Hyperscreen era.
We’ve already been given lots of hints about the capabilities of the EQS—such as the possible 108-kWh battery pack, among other details—so it’s time to (re)focus on the interior, which has already been teased on its own. Now, all bets are off with weeks to spare before the official world premiere.
Naturally, the main attraction for anyone with a weakness for the latest available technology will be the driver’s seat. Only that with Mercedes’ new MBUX Hyperscreen, you can also sit casually on the passenger side and still play with most of the screens.
That’s because with the new infotainment system, there’s a distortion-free (glass is curved in 3D at 650 degrees Celsius/1,202 Fahrenheit) assembly of multiple displays spanning no less than 141 cm (55.5 inches) across the EV's width. As per Mercedes’ own measurements, the perceived curved screen area equates to 2432.11 sq. cm. (377 square inches).
By the way, Mercedes is not giving away the MBUX Hyperscreen across the board, as the company indicates there will be an entry-level model with a slightly less fancy arrangement (they’ve shared glimpses of the base version in the gallery as well).
But no worries, because there are still more niceties to be had, such as the No.6 Mood Linen (newly created fragrance for EQS), the HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter from the Energizing Air Control that eliminates 99.65% of particles in the cabin, or the 15-speaker (710 watts) Burmester surround sound system.