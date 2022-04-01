Freego F12 E-Scooter Is Made for Comfortable Urban Rides, Has Large Wheels and a Wide Deck

With its wide deck, 12-inch wheels, folding design, and bigger payload capacity than most competitors, Freego F12 is a great electric scooter to consider for your urban commutes.
Chinese-made Freego F12 promises to bring to the table a few features that place it above your average two-wheelers. Described as the best folding scooter for suburban leisure, the F12 is quite massive and packs a high-performance, brushless 500W DC motor.
It comes with a solid high-carbon steel body and its 9” (23 cm) wide deck ensures that you’ll enjoy a stable, smooth ride, with both your feet comfortably standing on the platform. That stability is also enhanced by the large 12” wheels, which make the scooter capable of handling roads, grass, gravel, and more. The F12 is a hefty vehicle weighing 21 kg (46 lb).
A bright, color LED display gives you useful information such as your riding speed and total mileage.
As for the battery of the F12, it has a capacity of 15Ah and requires five to eight hours to fully charge. Freego claims to offer a range of up to 37 miles (60 km) on a charge. While the F12 has to keep it legal when it comes to speed, it can be upgraded to go as fast as 35 kph (21 mph).
Another notable feature of this electric scooter is its bigger payload capacity. According to Freego, average wheelers can carry up to 80 kg (176 lb), but its F12 has a maximum payload of 120 kg (264 lb), making it suitable for a wide variety of riders. It also boasts of adopting a 48V voltage instead of 36V, which translates to an increased torque and the ability of the F12 to climb hills much easier, while also reducing power waste and heat output. That also means an increased lifespan of the two-wheeler.
You can now find the Freego F12 electric scooter on Indiegogo where you can have it at a super early bird price of just $1,000. The estimated delivery date is May 2022.
