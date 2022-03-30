Mercedes-Benz Recalls W223 S-Class Over Inadequate Welding

Back in January 2022, Mercedes became aware of a complaint outside of the United States in connection with strange noises coming from the rear axle carrier. Two months later, a second complaint was reported.
In addition to weird sounds coming from the rear end, the customer noted unstable driving. Mercedes-Benz AG immediately launched investigations that concluded with… drum roll please… a quality control-related issue.
More specifically, the Stuttgart-based automaker has identified a production deviation that occurred in September 2021. The rear axle carrier is manufactured by none other than MB, so there’s no third party to blame.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the subframe welds for the thrust arm may not meet production specifications. The welds could fail without prior warning, causing the thrust arm to detach from the rear axle carrier. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the vehicle may pull to one side in the event of hard braking.
Thankfully for everyone involved, MB isn’t aware of any reports involving accidents or injuries related to this condition. Identified under part number A2233509510, the rear axle carrier of 11 vehicles will be replaced. The vehicles in question are split between the V8-powered Maybach S 580, the Mercedes-Benz S 580, as well as the six-pot Mercedes S 500.
The full-size luxury sedans were produced between September 14th, 2021 and January 4th, 2022. As for the rear axle carrier, the automaker highlights that a change in the production process was introduced on January 14th.
Merc has also issued a stop-drive warning for the aforementioned vehicles. Where available, owners will be offered loaner vehicles at no cost. Last, but not least, Merc says that notifications will be mailed before May 24th.
Codenamed W223, the seventh-generation Sonderklasse currently retails from $111,100 sans destination for the S 500 in V223 long-wheelbase format. This fellow is joined by the S 580 at $117,700 excluding taxes. The Maybach variants, which are dubbed Z223, start from $184,900 for the S 580 while the S 680 still doesn’t have a price tag in the U.S. of A.
More specifically, the Stuttgart-based automaker has identified a production deviation that occurred in September 2021. The rear axle carrier is manufactured by none other than MB, so there’s no third party to blame.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the subframe welds for the thrust arm may not meet production specifications. The welds could fail without prior warning, causing the thrust arm to detach from the rear axle carrier. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the vehicle may pull to one side in the event of hard braking.
Thankfully for everyone involved, MB isn’t aware of any reports involving accidents or injuries related to this condition. Identified under part number A2233509510, the rear axle carrier of 11 vehicles will be replaced. The vehicles in question are split between the V8-powered Maybach S 580, the Mercedes-Benz S 580, as well as the six-pot Mercedes S 500.
The full-size luxury sedans were produced between September 14th, 2021 and January 4th, 2022. As for the rear axle carrier, the automaker highlights that a change in the production process was introduced on January 14th.
Merc has also issued a stop-drive warning for the aforementioned vehicles. Where available, owners will be offered loaner vehicles at no cost. Last, but not least, Merc says that notifications will be mailed before May 24th.
Codenamed W223, the seventh-generation Sonderklasse currently retails from $111,100 sans destination for the S 500 in V223 long-wheelbase format. This fellow is joined by the S 580 at $117,700 excluding taxes. The Maybach variants, which are dubbed Z223, start from $184,900 for the S 580 while the S 680 still doesn’t have a price tag in the U.S. of A.