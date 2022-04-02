Cutting off a mule’s ears doesn’t make it a horse, just like chopping a Mercedes-Benz ML doesn’t make it a pickup. Well, in theory at least, because in practice, this is an open-bed vehicle – sort of.
Spotted in the parking lot of a shopping center last week, according to the uploader, somewhere in the U.S. of A., this old premium SUV inevitably landed in Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread due to a few... ‘bad’ mods.
Unless it’s a work-in-progress, this single-cab ML (that doesn’t sound right at all, does it?) has been turned into a short-roof model. A rear windscreen now lies between the front seats and what used to be the rear passenger compartment. The sharp edges that resulted from the chopping part have been softened by applying duct tape, and the person behind the project couldn’t be bothered with removing the rear doors and giving it longer fenders.
Displaying the ML 350 badge, next to the blacked-out three-pointed star logo, and a Jeep emblem under it, the tailgate was modified as well, and it provides access to all the weird things that it was hauling when it had its picture taken. The rear bumper has seen better days, and so has the front one. Look at the grille, and you will see a pair of Ford logos flanking the OEM badge – guess that’s what happens when you want a Ford truck but can only afford a Mercedes SUV, right?
Jokes aside, it is possible that this ML was involved in a serious accident at one point, and might have been declared a write-off. That would justify the cutting and hammering that have turned it into an open-bed ride, as it is definitely unique now. All we can do is hope that the owner will make it look good from now on. Otherwise, it’s doomed to remain in our LOL category ‘till the end of days.
