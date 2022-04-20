Majestic Speed Demon Svea, the Award-Winning Sailing Yacht, Finds New Home

One of the most spectacular and impressive racing sailing yachts in the world, the 2017 Svea, has changed hands after two years on the market. The deal was an off-market one, though.
Superyacht Times notes that Svea sold to its second owner in an off-market deal, with the price undisclosed. The same agent represented both the seller and the buyer. That said, as reference, Svea was listed with Burgess first in 2019, asking €15 million, or $16.2 million at the current exchange rate.
Svea is a sailing yacht, a J-Class yacht (or J-boat) that has been used extensively at regattas, to astounding results. Delivered in 2017 by Vitters Shipyard, it is the perfect mix of brains and brawn, with more than a hefty serving of good looks. Svea is a multi-champion and a stunner, one of the most impressive sailing yachts of recent years.
“Magnificent” is one of the most commonly used terms to describe Svea. Measuring 43.6 meters (143 feet) in length, it has an aluminum hull and teal decks, and features naval architecture by Hoek Design, based on an original 1937 design by Tore Holm that was never built. The interiors are luxurious and high-quality, with a focus on weight, and are penned by Hoek Design and deVosdeVries Design.
Modern technology and the 54-meter (177-foot) carbon fiber mast make Svea a “super J,” a J-boat at the upper end of specifications. It is incredibly fast and has exceptional handling, which has turned it into a fearsome competitor at regattas. At the same time, it can also double as a (more or less regular) leisure yacht, offering accommodation for six guests and amenities like a bar, lounges, outdoor dining area, state-of-the-art audio and video system, water toys, and stylish finishes.
Svea can also sail when the wind dies down, thanks to a Scania DI 13 070M engine that take it to a top speed of 10 knots. At a cruising speed of 8.5 knots, it has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.
