Project Glory Proposes a Sailing Expedition Yacht With Tilting Masts and Luxe Amenities

This is Glory, a diesel-electric superyacht explorer like nothing we see today, whether in use or at shipyards, under construction. Project Glory is the latest concept from naval and automotive designer Steve Kozloff, a sailing expedition yacht with tilting masts and luxurious amenities, an ice-class hull and a garage packed with toys and gear.
Glory is the dream superyacht explorer any billionaire would be proud to call his own.
As it so happens, Glory also exists only on paper, for the time being. Kozloff is a known designer but, as of the time of press, not one of his superyacht concepts has any progress in terms of becoming real. His most famous body of work is the Goliath series of concepts, which is also where Glory fits in.
Caribù 2 and Elegante with double and single masts, respectively, Kozloff is using it on Glory, this time with triple masts.
The three masts and the solid sails tilt 70 degrees forward, reducing air draft from 244 feet to 153 feet (74.3 to 46.6 meters), and allowing Glory to pass bridges other sailing rigs wouldn’t be able to clear. All three masts are free-standing, so they can rotate and allow the captain to point the ship in whichever direction he needs, without taking into account wind direction. At the same time, the 30,000 square-foot (2,787 square-meter) solid sails have a longer lifecycle than typical Dacron sails and are easier to maintain and operate. Being made of semi-rigid panels hinged together, they can fold up and down at the touch of a button.
Glory is a 561-foot (171-meter), five-deck superyacht with ice-class capabilities, which makes it an explorer. It was designed for long-range sailing in even the most difficult conditions, whether we’re talking about freezing temperatures or rough waters, while not compromising in luxury or capacity to haul all the necessary gear for exploring adventures of all types.
Kozloff imagines Glory with a “cavernous” full-beam garage where the owner could easily fit in at least a couple of Nemo U-Boat Worx submarines, including the launching and retrieval systems, four tenders, inflatables, life boats, and a variety of toys. There’s also a helipad with a gyro-stabilized platform and a hangar, to store the aircraft when it’s no longer needed and protect it from the elements. The hangar alone is big enough to accommodate two such aircraft or three smaller eVTOLs – the designer is thinking ahead, of the times when these so-called “flying cars” become standard aircraft for personal use.
standard fare on today’s superyachts. Glory would sleep 26 guests and a crew of 40.
Powered by three Cummins engines and two fixed electric motors developing a total of 6,000 hp at 1,600 RPM, Glory would travel at top speeds of 17 knots (19.5 mph / 31.5 kph) on diesel only and 12 knots (13.8 mph / 22.2 kph) on sails. At a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph), range is estimated at 6,700 nautical miles (7,710 miles / 12,408 km) or 12 days of non-stop sailing.
Now all Glory needs is someone with deep enough pockets to pay to have it built.
Glory is the dream superyacht explorer any billionaire would be proud to call his own.
As it so happens, Glory also exists only on paper, for the time being. Kozloff is a known designer but, as of the time of press, not one of his superyacht concepts has any progress in terms of becoming real. His most famous body of work is the Goliath series of concepts, which is also where Glory fits in.
Caribù 2 and Elegante with double and single masts, respectively, Kozloff is using it on Glory, this time with triple masts.
The three masts and the solid sails tilt 70 degrees forward, reducing air draft from 244 feet to 153 feet (74.3 to 46.6 meters), and allowing Glory to pass bridges other sailing rigs wouldn’t be able to clear. All three masts are free-standing, so they can rotate and allow the captain to point the ship in whichever direction he needs, without taking into account wind direction. At the same time, the 30,000 square-foot (2,787 square-meter) solid sails have a longer lifecycle than typical Dacron sails and are easier to maintain and operate. Being made of semi-rigid panels hinged together, they can fold up and down at the touch of a button.
Glory is a 561-foot (171-meter), five-deck superyacht with ice-class capabilities, which makes it an explorer. It was designed for long-range sailing in even the most difficult conditions, whether we’re talking about freezing temperatures or rough waters, while not compromising in luxury or capacity to haul all the necessary gear for exploring adventures of all types.
Kozloff imagines Glory with a “cavernous” full-beam garage where the owner could easily fit in at least a couple of Nemo U-Boat Worx submarines, including the launching and retrieval systems, four tenders, inflatables, life boats, and a variety of toys. There’s also a helipad with a gyro-stabilized platform and a hangar, to store the aircraft when it’s no longer needed and protect it from the elements. The hangar alone is big enough to accommodate two such aircraft or three smaller eVTOLs – the designer is thinking ahead, of the times when these so-called “flying cars” become standard aircraft for personal use.
standard fare on today’s superyachts. Glory would sleep 26 guests and a crew of 40.
Powered by three Cummins engines and two fixed electric motors developing a total of 6,000 hp at 1,600 RPM, Glory would travel at top speeds of 17 knots (19.5 mph / 31.5 kph) on diesel only and 12 knots (13.8 mph / 22.2 kph) on sails. At a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph), range is estimated at 6,700 nautical miles (7,710 miles / 12,408 km) or 12 days of non-stop sailing.
Now all Glory needs is someone with deep enough pockets to pay to have it built.