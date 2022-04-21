Oman’s Sultan Parting With His Secretive Floating Palace, One of the Largest in the World

Some of the world’s greatest superyachts stay hidden from the public for decades, because their billionaire owners use them for private vacations only. So it’s a special event when one of these secretive works of art suddenly becomes available on the market. That’s the case of the ginormous, ultra-luxurious Al Said.
This spectacular megayacht was built for royalty, which means two things – it’s dripping with luxury and its interiors and technical details remain elusive to this day. To call it a floating mansion would be an understatement. This thing is one of the world’s largest private yachts ever built, with a length of over 508 feet (155 meters). It was delivered by the reputable Lurssen yacht builder almost 15 years ago, with an exterior by the acclaimed Espen Oeino, and interiors by RWD.
If you think it looks like a cruise ship, that’s because it was directly inspired by the design of these large ships. It seems that billionaire Haitham bin Tariq al Said, who would become the Sultan of Oman in 2020, wanted to enjoy his personal cruise ship. This mammoth vessel has no less than 24 staterooms, which can sleep 70 guests. But almost 200 guests can cruise onboard Al Said.
Imagine a yacht where the owner’s dressing room is bigger than a studio apartment, unfolding over 430.5 square feet (40 square meters). That’s in addition to the apartment-like staterooms, living room, office, and the jacuzzi bathroom – all of which are part of the owner’s quarters. But two more cabins for special guests also have a private jacuzzi each.
The gigantic yacht also has fully-equipped medical rooms, including a dental room, which certainly is unusual for a private vessel. But they’re probably useful on long journeys, because Al Said also boasts an impressive range of 7,700 nautical miles (8,860 miles/14,260 km).
For all this time, Al Said could only be admired from a distance. But Superyacht Times reports that the royal vessel is up for grabs for the first time ever, available at Black Orange Superyacht Experts. The question now is who will be able to afford this ultra-luxurious ship, rumored to be worth more than $500 million.
