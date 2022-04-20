Millionaire’s Striking Yacht Sold After Having Been Used for Illegal Charter Operations

In the case of superyachts, multiple names equal multiple ownerships and sometimes a troubled past. But the good news is that they can always start fresh. This pleasure craft changed its looks and its names a few times, and encountered some legal issues, but it might enjoy smooth sailing from now on.
Back in 2005, a superyacht called Maratani X was delivered by Sensation Yachts in New Zealand. It sported a minimalistic white hull, with an exterior design by Phil Curran and interiors by Evan K Marshall. More than a decade later, it would become Golden Touch II, and start displaying striking Bordeaux red accents along its hull.
According to Denison Yachting, this superyacht has “extremely low hours” despite its age, because the current millionaire owner had barely used it since he purchased it in 2016. Not only that, but he also pumped millions into a complex refit for the vessel that now goes by “Cabernet” – a name that better reflects its style.
However, when it wasn’t laying unused, Cabernet was into some shady business. In 2018, Boat International reported that its owner was facing penalties over $40,000 for running illegal charter operations in Miami.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the luxury yacht had several safety issues, including the fact that, at the time, it had 47 people onboard, instead of 12 – the maximum number it was equipped for. Authorities stated that illegal charters such as this one put people’s lives in danger.
But the 147-footer (44 meters) still has a lot to offer. Among its highlights are a private owner’s deck with a generous lounge area, a central glass elevator that connects the decks, a designated cinema room with semi-circular seating and surround sound, plus a luxurious main saloon with a 140-bottle wine cellar.
Its decor still includes gold-trimmed and gold-plated accents. In terms of performance, Cabernet can hit more than 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph) and offers a range of 3,500 nautical miles (4,000 miles/6,482 km).
Until recently, Cabernet was back on the market, with an asking price of $7.9 million, according to the Denison Yachting listing. Hopefully, this new chapter in its long life will be more successful.
