Russian Millionaire’s Extravagant Superyacht Takes Customization to Another Level

Even before the current international sanctions against Russia brought the oligarchs’ superyachts to the forefront, Russian millionaires were known for owning some of the most opulent luxury toys out there. Some of the most popular charter yachts enjoyed by those with deep pockets and even celebrities, on their lavish vacations, are Russian-owned. One of them is Quinta Essentia.
Built by Admiral Yachts, Quinta Essentia is a large superyacht that’s 180-foot-long (55 meters) with a naval architecture by the acclaimed Vripack, an exterior design by Dobroserdov Design, and interiors by Michela Reverberi. It was apparently designed for Valentin Zavadnikov, a former Russian senator with multiple private businesses.
His appetite for extravagant superyachts did not go unnoticed by the media. In 2012, in an interview with Superyacht World, it was also revealed that the daughter of Quinta Essentia’s owner (although he was not named) had her wedding on board one of their beautiful yachts.
A few years ago, the Guardian reported that Zavadnikov, a shareholder in a prestigious Russian bank, allegedly used $75 million from the bank’s network accounts to modernize his superyachts. Quinta Essentia got a new hammam, water toys, and electric sliding toys for the bathroom. For customization on a whole different level, the vessel’s rooms were apparently scented with a perfume made from the wine that’s produced at the family’s vineyard in Italy.
But even without these extravagant additions, Quinta Essentia would still be an outstanding pleasure craft. A generous lounge area and a swimming pool welcome guests on the main deck, while a jacuzzi and a gym are the main attractions on the sun deck. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in six cabins, and they get to also enjoy al-fresco dinners on the upper deck, as well as a touch-and-go helipad.
The interior design was inspired by the four natural elements (air, water, earth, and fire) and the main salon with a circular lounging area reflects that through natural tones and a relaxed atmosphere.
Quinta Essentia was built as a hybrid yacht packing two conventional engines and two electric motors, connected to variable speed generators. It can hit 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph) but also claims to be remarkably silent and safe.
For $305,000 per week, according to the Althaus Luxury Yachting listing, others can also admire Quinta Essentia and enjoy her extravagant amenities, perhaps minus the unique perfume.
