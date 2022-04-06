Lego Empire Heir’s Custom Luxury Yacht Is a Gorgeous Hidden Gem

Although not as flashy and imposing as other superyachts owned by famous billionaires, the Kohuba is a hidden gem that boasted some unique features when it was first introduced and continues to be one of the most interesting charter options for high-end customers.
Imagine having a custom yacht built for you at the same time as a unique motorcycle, and planning to enjoy both while you travel to some of the most beautiful places in the world. It hasn’t been officially confirmed, but apparently that was the case for Anders Kirk Johansen, in 2016. The grandson of Lego’s founder, and a connoisseur of the finest automobiles, the Danish billionaire also launched the Viking motorcycle concept, designed by Henrik Fisker.
When Kohuba made its first public appearance, it turned heads not just because of its good looks, but also because it had a Viking bike on display, which is why it was linked to Johansen. Later, representatives of the Princess Yachts’ 99-foot (30 meters) vessel would confirm that one of the biggest design challenges was the integration of a motorcycle display unit on the aft upper deck, because the two-wheeler was being developed at the same time as the boat.
It was the flagship of the Plymouth-based yard’s new M class range, consisting of vessels that avoided the restrictions associated with bigger superyachts, while still being very spacious. The company had been previously acquired by LVMH, so it’s no surprise that Kohuba’s interiors reflect a timeless sophistication. The owner requested a Scandinavian-style interior décor, with masculine color contrasts.
The yacht’s luxurious cabins can accommodate up to ten guests, who also get to enjoy a spa pool, a wet bar, and elegant al-fresco dining. Offered for charter by Princess Yacht Charter, for less than $100,000 per week (€85,000) Kohuba also includes a generous selection of water toys, even a water slide. Discrete yet remarkable, this luxury yacht is like a treasure that needs to be discovered.
