Billionaire Widow Parting With Her 318-Foot Bespoke Masterpiece After Two Decades

One of the world’s most stunning megayachts, which has stayed away from the spotlight for two decades, is now available for sale for the first time. Custom-built by a legendary designer, and exclusively owned by the billionaire widow of one of Germany’s greatest post-war personalities, this mammoth vessel is a rare gem for yachting connoisseurs.
Considered Austria’s richest person, billionaire Heidi Horten is the widow of Helmut Horten, the man who introduced the American supermarket concept in Germany, after the World War II, becoming one of the most successful department-store developers ever. Heidi commissioned Carinthia VII in 2002, when she was already a widow, and this megayacht that remained secretive for two decades would become famous for many reasons.
First of all, it resulted from the collaboration of the acclaimed designer Tim Heywood with the equally-famous Lurssen brand. One of the most stunning features of Carinthia, owed to Heywood’s genius, is the visual illusion that the main deck has no windows – dark glass and black frames were used for that, in order to create maximum privacy.
The ship’s hull became so famous that it’s color was dubbed “Carinthia blue.” Its sheer size of 318 feet (97 meters) makes it one of the top megayachts available today – imagine the impression it made two decades ago, when yachts this size were much rarer.
Other stunning details are that Carinthia’s tall windows are made of bullet-proof glass and that despite its large size, it can hit a top speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph/46 kph), as it was equipped with four of the largest MTU engines available, according to Boat International.
Like any yacht dripping with luxury, Carinthia features a helipad, a state-of-the-art spa area on the lower deck, a beauty parlor, plus a jacuzzi and an observation lounge on the sun deck. Up to 14 guests can be accommodated in eight beautiful cabins, and the separate owner’s deck includes a VIP stateroom and a private study.
This stunning pleasure craft that was owned for two decades by the same person it was initially custom-built for is now available for the first time, listed by Fraser with a whopping asking price of $130.7 million (€120 million). A true masterpiece unveiling itself for the first time, Carinthia VII is just as spectacular as it was twenty years ago.
First of all, it resulted from the collaboration of the acclaimed designer Tim Heywood with the equally-famous Lurssen brand. One of the most stunning features of Carinthia, owed to Heywood’s genius, is the visual illusion that the main deck has no windows – dark glass and black frames were used for that, in order to create maximum privacy.
The ship’s hull became so famous that it’s color was dubbed “Carinthia blue.” Its sheer size of 318 feet (97 meters) makes it one of the top megayachts available today – imagine the impression it made two decades ago, when yachts this size were much rarer.
Other stunning details are that Carinthia’s tall windows are made of bullet-proof glass and that despite its large size, it can hit a top speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph/46 kph), as it was equipped with four of the largest MTU engines available, according to Boat International.
Like any yacht dripping with luxury, Carinthia features a helipad, a state-of-the-art spa area on the lower deck, a beauty parlor, plus a jacuzzi and an observation lounge on the sun deck. Up to 14 guests can be accommodated in eight beautiful cabins, and the separate owner’s deck includes a VIP stateroom and a private study.
This stunning pleasure craft that was owned for two decades by the same person it was initially custom-built for is now available for the first time, listed by Fraser with a whopping asking price of $130.7 million (€120 million). A true masterpiece unveiling itself for the first time, Carinthia VII is just as spectacular as it was twenty years ago.