The Beckhams Put Their Feet Up on Their Superyacht

David and Victoria Beckham decided to put their feet up (literally) and relaxed on their superyacht Seven during the weekend, amid all the commitments they have going on.
In December 2021, David Beckham splurged $6.6 million on his superyacht from Ferretti. The former soccer star had previously visited the Ferretti shipyard in Forli, where he ticked the option boxes for a yacht.
Its name, Seven, has several meanings for Becks. One, it was his shirt number when he played soccer professionally, and he might think of it as his lucky number. Second, it’s also part of his daughter’s name, Harper Seven.
The yacht comes with two Diesel MTU engines that put out a total of 4,870 horsepower, taking it to a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/ 55.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph/ 47.3 kph). Given that they have a big family, the vessel has enough space for up to ten guests in five staterooms.
Ever since the famous family added the yacht to their name, they have been taking it out during the weekends, sailing across the coast of Miami, Florida.
This weekend was no different. Accompanied by son Romeo (19) and daughter Harper (10), David and Victoria Beckham put their feet up while enjoying some sun and their smartphones. It was Romeo the one who shared the photos via Insta Stories.
The famous couple is going through a lot. Just recently, thieves broke into their mansion in Holland Park, West London, while they were relaxing downstairs. Luckily, nothing happened to them, but the perpetrators left with designer and electronic goods from an upstairs bedroom.
The two are also busy preparing for their eldest son Brooklyn’s wedding to fiancé Nicola Peltz, set to take place next weekend, in Palm Beach, Florida.
In between all that, Becks also had the time to promote his partnership with Qatar Airways and you can see it attached below. The former soccer star filmed a commercial for the upcoming 2022 World Cup, of which Qatar Airways is one of the main sponsors.
But prior to any other engagements, David and Victoria show they know how to relax and spent quality time with their family on their superyacht.
